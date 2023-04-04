WERRINGTON Park Hillclimb, near Launceston, is Plymouth Motor Club’s biggest event of the season.
As always, the club is very grateful to the Williams family for allowing the use of the beautiful park.
Traditionally held on the Saturday and Sunday of the May Day Bank Holiday weekend, the event usually sees 100 competitors on each day driving up the 1,250-yard hill as fast as they can. The dates this year are Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.
To give an idea of just how fast, the hill record (set in 2021 by Phil Montgomery-Smith) is 32.59 seconds, which is an average speed of over 77 mph – from a standing start with a 90 degree, 10mph bend in the middle!
Practice starts around 9am and the event usually finishes between 4.30-5pm, with an awards presentation shortly afterwards, at which all are welcome. With spectator viewing available at all of the best vantage points put this event in your diary as something not to be missed!
If looking at the cars at close quarters is your thing, then the Werrington paddock at the bottom of the hill is the place to go. You will find a wide range of machinery, from standard road-going BMW’s to purpose-designed and built single-seater racing cars to fire your imagination. There are full catering facilities on site from the high-class catering team so you’ll not go hungry!
Spectator entry fee is £7 for adults and free for children under 14 Years. Card payments are welcome.
Please note there is a new car park this year, located near Werrington Church, as access via the farmyard, to the old car park, is no longer available. Set the postcode PL15 8TP in your Sat Nav or follow the arrows from the A30 or the centre of Launceston, or off the A388 north of Homeleigh Garden Centre.
Disabled spectators are welcome. We appreciate it can be difficult for some people to cope with the hill and the nature of the venue.
So there is an area set aside in the Bottom Paddock where you can watch the start and lower section of the hill from the comfort of your own vehicle. If you follow the disabled signs to the Top Paddock at Werrington Church we will allow you to follow the competitors on their run back down the Bottom Paddock on production of a valid Disabled Badge.