WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Wellington 1 Saltash United 2
SALTASH United’s hopes of survival in the Western League were given a big boost last night as they won 2-1 at fellow strugglers Wellington, their first away league win since April.
The Ashes fell behind eight minutes in through Sam Towler’s penalty, however, man of the match Joe Preece levelled by the 13-minute mark.
Former Millbrook midfielder Josh Toulson secured the points in the second half after he followed up a save from home man of the match Jake Viney.
Saltash named a similar side to the one that drew 0-0 against top-six chasing Barnstaple Town a week earlier, although Tom Badcott was back from his skiing trip and slotted into the team.
Wellington, who are another side in the bottom six, had won their previous two games, and took the lead when a long free-kick was headed down by Kieran Bailey to striker Jake Casey who was taken down by Ed Goodman.
Up stepped Towler to beat Jordan Duffey.
But the Ashes deservedly drew level when a long ball over the top released Preece who slotted past Viney.
Both teams had their moments in the remainder of the half, but the decisive intervention came from Toulson on 53 minutes as he was the quickest to react after another swift Ashes break.
Wellington threw caution to the wind, but the Ashes’ defence stood strong, while at the other end, Viney had to twice be alert, including denying Jake Curtis.
Saltash’s victory saw them move up to 14th in the table, eight points clear of second bottom Welton Rovers, who were thrashed 5-1 at Barnstaple Town.
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey; Ed Goodman, Laurence Murray, Kieran O’Melia, Ben Fowles, Jake Curtis(Tom Huyton 78), Aaron Goulty, Joe Preece (Ethan Wright 71), Tylor Love-Holmes, Josh Toulson, Tom Badcott. Subs unused: Nick Salop, Freddie Tolcher, Jack Kelsey.
Saltash United man of the match: Joe Preece.