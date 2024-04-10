By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 1 Saltash United 4
JOE Preece scored twice as Saltash United moved up a place to 14th in the league table on Tuesday evening at The Mill after their comprehensive 4-1 win at Torpoint Athletic.
After a hotly-contested first five minutes of the match, good build up play by Jake Curtis found Ben Fowles in the area to see his angle shot well saved by home keeper Ryan Rickard.
The Ashes took the lead ten minutes in when Tylor Love-Holmes’ cross found Jack Curtis to head home from six yards.
Torpoint responded midway through the half as Ryan Richards tested Jordan Duffey before Isaac McCue’s free-kick was curled just wide.
Right on half-time the visitors doubled their lead when a long ball from Duffey bounced over Rickard to find Love-Holmes to put into an empty net.
Just before the hour mark, The Ashes extend their lead when a ball through found Preece to fire home from 10 yards.
Two minutes later the hosts had a lifeline, when Gary Hird was brought down in the area for Richards to covert the penalty, sending Duffey the wrong way.
With nine minutes remaining, the visitors restored their three-goal advantage when Preece fired home through a crowded penalty area to complete the scoring.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Sam Rutter (CJ Pritchard 72), Darren Hicks, Owen Haslam, Sam Hillson, Dom Murray (Mike Lucas 64), James Rowe, Paul Heveran (Jack Wood 54), Ryan Smith (Josh Pope 83), Ryan Richards, Isaac McCue (Gary Hird 54).
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Tylor Love-Holmes, Ethan Wright, Ed Goodman, Tyler Yendle (Sam Cox 75), Laurence Murray (Ben Goulty 35), Tom Badcott, Ben Fowles (Nick Salop 88), Jake Curtis (Freddie Tolcher 82), Aaron Goulty, Joe Preece (Jack Jefford 90).
Man of the match: Joe Preece (Saltash United).