POOLE Pirates skipper Steve Worrall has recovered from illness to take his place in the side to face Plymouth Prow Park Gladiators in their Knockout Cup quarter-final, second leg tie at The Coliseum tonight (7pm).
Worrall missed the Pirates' home 48-42 Challenge match defeat to Swindon Robins two days ago, but he is back to lead a full-strength Poole line-up as they seek to defend an 18-point lead from the first leg at Wimborne Road last week.
Gladiators also have no injury worries, with Richie Worrall fresh from a superb victory over former Grand Prix star Emil Sayfutdinov riding for Peterborough at Ipswich last night.
Meanwhile, the speedway world is mourning the death on Sunday of former Poole promoter Mervyn Stewkesbury.
Stewkesbury became promoter at Wimborne Road when he moved the homeless Weymouth operation to Poole after Reg Fearman and Terry Chandler saw the Poole club go into liquidation in 1984.
After bringing much National League success to Poole, in tandem with his long-time promotional partner Pete Ansell, Stewkesbury eventually sold to supporters Matt Ford and Mike Golding when they made an offer to buy the club.
Plymouth Prow Park Gladiators: 1. Kyle Howarth (capt) 8 36 2. Dan Gilkes 4.55 3. Paul Starke 5.11 4. Ben Barker 7.80 5. Richie Worrall 7.97 6. Jake Turner 4.00 7. Ben Trigger 2.00. Team manager Garry May.
Poole ‘Wessex Marine’ Pirates: 1. Steve Worrall (capt) 8.05 2. Anders Rowe 5.08 3. Ben Cook 6.09 4. Zach Cook 4.92 5. Richard Lawson 7.97 6. Kyle Newman 4.29 7. Adam Roynon 3.47. Team Manager: Neil Middleditch.