Within seconds the Tinners found themselves on the back-foot again, resulting in Shaun Donnellan being shown a yellow card, having brought down Josh Stones down in the centre circle. The lively Stones proved a thorn in the side as he forced Tom Harrison into conceding a corner, before firing in a low shot that struck Donnellan and left the Livingstone loanee needing treatment. After a few minutes, it was clear the defender couldn’t continue, prompting Askey to bring on Dean, who took over the armband from Harrison.