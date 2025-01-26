By Brian Phillips
Liskeard and Looe Pool Leagues Combined Knockout Cup round-up
THE quarter-finals for the main competition took place on Sunday, January 19.
In an all Looe League match, the Moonshiners won 8-7 against Cutouts.
The unbeaten Darrell Hidson was due to play the last match of the night for the Cutouts but wasn’t require, that after Colin Penhaligan had earlier struck an 8 Baller for the winners.
Another all Looe clash saw Harbour Sharks welcome Sports Club A.
The Sharks found themselves 2-0 and 5-4 up, before finally succumbing 8-5. Brian Reed sank an 8 Baller for the Sports.
In a cross-league match up St Keyne A (Liskeard League) welcomed Social Club Looe over to the St Keyne Social Club.
The Looe boys only had four players available, but even though they gave away three games, put up a good fist of it, eventually going down 8-6 despite skipper Ian Bassett’s hat-trick.
The all Looe battle between Sports Club B and Pooligans was postponed.
In the Plate draw, Halfway Crooks (Looe League) played hosts to Liskeard high-flyers Barley A.
On an evening where it went the distance and saw trebles from Duanne Elliott (Halfway Crooks) and Luke Hewison (Barley A) both were unbeaten, Halfway’s landlord Lloyd Halliday was the hero as he beat Kye Fowler for an 8-7 success.
In an all Looe Division One clash, Marquee Duloe welcomed high-flying JJ’s A, and although the Duloe boys went 2-0 up, JJ’s upped the tempo to finally run the card for a 9-6 victory.
Andy Kenny and JJ Webber both returned three for the visitors.
An all Liskeard match up saw Millenium Pensilva welcome Sports Club C.
Although they lost the opener, Sports Club comfortably took the match 13-2 which included hat-tricks from Luke Barrett, Colin Barrett and Wes Pound.
The Eliot Arms versus Legion B tie was postponed.