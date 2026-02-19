SPORTS Club A retained their Looe and District Pool League Division One title on Sunday, February 1 despite a 10-5 defeat at runners-up Moonshiners in their final outing of the season.
The Liskeard-based outfit needed just three points to be sure and soon led 2-0 via Rob Ivey and Luke Penhaligan, while Will Doidge’s victory over Ollie Rounsevell in the fifth frame of the night got the job done.
Just 17 points separated JJ’s A in third and bottom side Marquee, but they went down alongside The Rack Shack who also finished on 90, seven behind Looe Social.
The final day results on February 1 were: JJ’s A 10-5 Sports Club B; Looe Social 9-6 Cutouts; Marquee 8-7 The Rack Shack; Moonshiners 10-5 Sports Club A.
DIVISION ONE MOST WINS (TOP TEN): 1 Luke Penhaligan (Sports Club A) – 32/42; 2 Andy Kenny (JJ’s A) – 29/42; 3 Will Doidge (Sports Club A) – 28/39; 4 James Edmonds (Moonshiners) – 26/39; 5 Darrell Hidson (Cutouts) – 26/42; 6 Colin Penhaligan (Looe Social) – 26/42; 7 Mark Stevens (Moonshiners) – 26/42; 8 Rob Ivey (Sports Club A) – 25/42; 9 Lewis Penhaligan (Looe Social) – 25/42; 10 JJ Webber (JJ’s A) – 25/42.
ST KEYNE have cruised to the Division Two title – earning a brilliant 158 points from 225 with one of their 16 games remaining.
They have lost just once, but as for the runners-up slot, it is anyone’s guess at the moment.
Halfway Crooks have 114 points from 13 outings, eight ahead of Barbican who have played the same.
However, fifth-placed Harbour Sharks are on 105 and have four games remaining.
Ship Looe look destined to finish last, while Legion need to overturn an 18-point deficit to Pelynt to avoid finishing second from bottom.
The recent results from Division Two are: February 1: Harbour Moon 9-6 JJ’s C-Men; Legion 2-13 Halfway Crooks; Pelynt 7-8 Barbican; St Keyne 12-3 Harbour Sharks; February 8: Harbour Moon 7-8 St Keyne; JJ’s C-Men 5-10 Barbican; Pelynt 7-8 Legion; Ship Looe v Harbour Sharks – match postponed; February 15: Halfway Crooks 7-8 Harbour Sharks; Legion 5-10 Harbour Moon; Ship Looe v Pelynt – match postponed; St Keyne 10-5 JJ’s C-Men.
DIVISION TWO TABLE: 1 St Keyne P15 W14 L1 PTS 158; 2 Halfway Crooks P13 W9 L4 PTS 114; 3 Barbican P13 W7 L6 PTS 106; 4 Harbour Sharks P12 W9 L3 PTS 105; 5 Harbour Moon P12 W7 L5 PTS 91; 6 JJ’s C-Men P13 W4 L9 PTS 90; 7 Pelynt P13 W4 L9 PTS 88; 8 Legion P13 W3 L10 PTS 70; 9 Ship Looe P10 W0 L10 PTS 33.
DIVISION TWO MOST WINS (TOP TEN): 1 Kye Fowler (St Keyne) – 39/45; 2 Matthew Swiggs (St Keyne) – 35/45; 3 Matt Gouriet (Harbour Sharks) – 29/36; 3 Shaun Sibley (St Keyne) – 27/42; 5 Tim Hanglin (St Keyne) – 26/42; 6 Cris Woods (Harbour Sharks) – 25/26; 7 Simon Hunt (Barbican) – 25/39; 8 Sean Caudwell (Harbour Moon) – 24/33; 9 Kyle McEvoy (Halfway Crooks) – 22/36; 10 Mark Nicholas (St Keyne) – 22/36.
