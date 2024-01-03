Written by Donna Harris - on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point Association
Now the dust has settled on Christmas and the new year celebrations, its time to party again by attending the point-to-point meeting to be held at The Royal Cornwall Showground hosted by the North Cornwall, this coming Sunday, January 7.
Six races on offer with a start time of 11.30am. With the Kivells-sponsored mixed open looking to be the feature race of the day. 57 entries have been received.
First up is the Moore of St Wenn-sponsored members race in which Moratorium for the Myles Osborne team has clocked up six wins to date, a previous course winner here and second in a hunter chase looks to be the likely favourite. He could be taken on by Dean Summersby’s progressive looking entry Jubertilee, with two wins to date and should improve on his third here in December.
Next up is The Michael Gifford Memorial-sponsored conditions race in which jockey Rian Corcoran has two bookings in Itacare for trainer Liam Corcoran, who won at this meeting in December, along with Minella Jab, also a winner at this track for trainer Megan Lawrence
Following on is the Kivells-sponsored mixed open which looks a thriller in store and could be another battle between Singapore Saga for the John Heard yard who got up under jockey Gina Andrews that day, to win by a length to Hawkhurst, an entry again here for the Alan Hill team and jockey Izzy Marshall to ride.
There are two maiden races here today, firstly the race for four, five and six-year-old’s which is sponsored by Heltor Oils. Entries include the Chris Barber-trained Jingle Du Gouet who could be another winner for jockey Will Biddick, and I like Oats for trainer Myles Osborne, looking to follow up on their second at the Dunsmore meeting.
The restricted race has been sponsored by Higher Tregawne, in which Bang On Target (Josh Newman) could improve on their second here in December, along with Jay Bee Whiskey who could defy top weight, and add to his two wins this season under jockey James King.
JB Estate sponsor the maiden race for seven-year-old’s and over which closes the day's event, in which Banzigkane looks a nice prospect for the Jill Dennis team and has been given plenty of time to mature, along with the Lee and Pippa Glanville owned and trained One Tree Hill, having a previous second to Call Simon. Takeabid another catching the eye, and should be close at the finish after running third at the December meeting here.
This course offers great facilities including a large covered barn containing a selection of hot and cold food and refreshments, licensed bar, bookies and a number of trade stands.
Parking at the track is ideal with tarmac roads with easy access to parking slots. The course is located at the Royal Cornwall, Showground off A39 West of Wadebridge PL27 7JE Entrance to the course is £15 per person including racecard, children under-16 free. Dogs on leads welcome. Do check out the Weatherbys' website pointtopoint.co.uk also the Devon & Cornwall point-to-point Facebook page