ST BLAZEY finally returned to action last night in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division, but were beaten 3-1 by visiting Brixham at Blaise Park.
Blazey hadn’t taken to the field since a 3-2 defeat by Street back on February 2, while their opponents had played on Saturday, losing to a single goal against promotion-chasers Bridgwater United.
Brixham took advantage and took a 15th minute lead through forward Charlie Johansen, which was how it stayed until the break.
Blazey needed an immediate response, but even they couldn’t imagine what happened next as skipper Luke Cloke scored almost straight from kick-off.
The former Callington frontman pinched the ball off a defender before slotting past Grant Fisher.
However the home side’s task was made much more difficult on 61 minutes as attacker Ryan Downing was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.
It took 11 minutes for the South Devon side to capitalise as Josh Parry slotted in from a corner, before the game was wrapped up on 79 minutes through Tom Mortimore following a defensive mix-up.
Blazey now start a run of three successive away games.
On Saturday they head to Somerset to Shepton Mallet (3pm), before heading to Cornish rivals Millbrook next Wednesday night.
Next weekend’s assignment is a trip up the M5 to Nailsea and Tickenham.