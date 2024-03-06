PROVIDED any of the pitches have dried out after the recent poor weather, four games across the East divisions in the St Piran League are due to go ahead tonight.
Three of those are in Premier Division East, including runaway leaders St Dominick.
The Doms make the always-awkward trip down to Millbrook Reserves, while the Doms’ neighbours Callington Town Reserves are due to welcome mid-table North Petherwin.
Torpoint Athletic Reserves been in decent form when they have played, and they face a stern test of their credentials to finish in the top two when they welcome defending champions Saltash Borough to The Mill.
All games kick-off at 7.30pm as does the Division Two East clash between mid-table Dobwalls Reserves and bottom side St Merryn at Lantoom Park.