TORPOINT Athletic Reserves kept up their chances of finishing second in St Piran League Premier Division East with a 4-2 victory over defending champions Saltash Borough at The Mill last night.
The Point are six points clear of third, albeit having played four more games than the three sides below them - St Mawgan, Saltash Borough and Saltash United Reserves.
However a commanding first-half display was enough to give them the points in front of a crowd of 56.
Torpoint took a fifth minute lead through Ryan Fuller, and it was another Ryan - Easterbook - that scored two more in the first half on 26 and 38 minutes.
Borough got themselves back into the contest before the break through Shay McCarthy, and when Dan Alford added a second with 15 minutes to play, it was game on. But their hopes were extinguished shortly after as Easterbrook tucked in his hat-trick.
In the same division, the games between Callington Town Reserves and North Petherwin and Millbrook Reserves and St Dominick were both postponed with both grounds unfit for play, as was the Division Two East clash at Lantoom Park where Dobwalls Reserves were due to entertain bottom side St Merryn.