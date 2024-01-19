POINT-TO-POINT horse racing starts again in the Devon and Cornwall area this New Year when Tiverton host their meeting on Sunday at Chipley Park, writes Donna Harris.
Seven races are on offer, with over 120 entries received, with the first race off at 12 noon.
This track is always well supported, not only by owners and trainers looking to get their horses off to a good start to the season, but also the large crowd enjoying the racing on offer at this beautiful course.
The Dilloway and Bosley-sponsored mixed open will be the feature race of the day which has attracted some class entries including multiple point winner Macklin for Will Biddick, and two from the John Heard yard in ex-Cheltenham Hunter Chase winner Quintins Man and Singapore Saga.
With the race being sponsored by the racecourse vet team who help provide essential veterinary cover on the day, it is a race not to miss.
Opening the day's event is the GRE Ltd-sponsored members races, and of the nine entries, trainer/jockey Josh Newman is dual entered with The Kings Writ and Lucky Lara, and either could be taken on by His Own Star, who looks to have the booking of Biddick aboard.
Next up is the maiden race for mares and fillies which is sponsored by The Jockey Club and Willmott Solicitors, holding 18 entries. Trainer Tim Vaughan holds entries with Designer Destiny and Maska Du Morvan, either for son Ed to ride. Also, Takeabid for the Heard team could follow up on his recent third under Darren Andrews, and Lucarne ran a food second at Bratton Down for the Ed Walker team under jockey Chloe Emsley.
In the Tozers Solicitors-sponsored open maiden race, of the 25 entries, catching the eye at a glance are Money From America, Galudon, Jean Genie and Coconut Twist if turning up here.
Exeter Racecourse sponsor the intermediate race in which entry Another Furlough won his restricted at Badbury Rings in November, Paper Mill won his restricted race at Ampton this season and Yippee Ki Kay will need to defy top weight to follow up on his treble of wins last season.
The following race is the Mount Pleasant Inn and Greenslade Taylor Hunt-sponsored restricted racecourse. Suggestions catching the eye are Sake of Secrecy, Right Hand of God and Miltown Bridge on previous form.
Finally, to close the day's event is the PPORA members race for novice riders race sponsored by friends of the late Geoff White and McVeigh Parker, and standing out at a glance are Everything Now for jockey Alexandar Ingram, A Jet Of Our own for the Nicky Shepherd team and jockey Fred Philipson-Stow, and Hidor de Bersy for the Joanne Priest yard and jockey Vicki Sollitt to follow up on their 12-length win at Chaddesly Corbett in December.
Gates open at 10am with the first race off at 12 noon. This track offers fabulous trackside viewing and a host of trade stands including hot and cold food refreshments, licensed bar and a number of bookies offering an opportunit to bet on your favoured pick of the paddock.
Entrance to the course is £15 per person including racecard. Children under 16 free and dogs on leads welcome.
The course is located on the B3187 Chipley Park, near Milverton, Postcode TA21 OQU.
Check out the Weatherbys point-to-point website [email protected] and the Devon & Cornwall Point to Point facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pointingdc.