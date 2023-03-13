IT was 140 years ago that jump racing first took place at Dean Court, Buckfastleigh, writes Granville Taylor.
The first meeting was held there on August 2, 1883, and up until 1960 under National Hunt rules.
The same course survives today thanks to point-to-point racing, its success emphasised by the number and quality of runners and the crowds it generates.
A total of 86 runners led to a busy afternoon for the Dart Vale & Haldon Harriers meeting last weekend.
Two races had to be divided on the day as connections took advantage of the yielding ground conditions.
Natalie Parker took the riding honours with a double, each trained by Sam Loxton.
Caid du Berlais toyed with his seven rivals to win the Totnes & Bridgetown Races Co Ltd Mixed Open to initiate Natalie’s double.
The veteran French-bred gelding is now unbeaten in his 10 point-to-points and also has two prestigious Punchestown hunter chases on his lengthy CV.
The winning jockey remarked: “Fair play to Sam to keep him performing as he did today. He was more relaxed, brilliant and more professional.”
The trainer also paid tribute to groom Hannah Farndale, saying: “Hannah rides him out every day. He gets himself fit and he loves the Devon courses. If he comes out of this we will head to Ston Easton.”
Five-year-old Ihandaya, owned by Clive Hitchings, looks like an emerging new star for Loxton’s Somerset yard and readily followed up his Milborne St Andrew win by taking a competitive Restricted race sponsored by Winston Pincombe.
This completed Parker’s double and her sixth pointing winner of the season. The successful trainer said: ”He is definitely progressive. I am glad he handled the going and he battled hard which was very pleasing. We will see how he comes out of this and maybe go to Ston Easton.”
Theshoddytradesman maintained his unbeaten record for the season with a hard-fought success in the Exeter Racecourse Intermediate, ridden by his trainer Bradley Gibbs, who was partnering his 12th winner of the season.
The Glamorgan-qualified seven-year-old ran on gamely to hold the sustained challenge of Pyleigh Court (Ellie Herbison), with Walkonthewildside and current leading jockey Jack Andrews breathing down their necks in third. The winner’s joint syndicate owner Tudor Harris reported: “We have six of us in the partnership. We bought him from Ireland last April and plan to go to the Intermediate final at Cheltenham.”
Runner-up Pyleigh Court’s connections had earlier been in the winner’s enclosure as their mare Taraleigh had won her section of the divided Luscombe Maye Maiden.
There was drama at the first fence here when the favourite A Jet Of Our Own fell when leading the 16- strong field, bringing down Frankly Speaking and Home Maid.
Taraleigh’s trainer Robert Pudd, who shares ownership with his wife, is based at Pyleigh near Taunton and said: “Taraleigh is home bred and I bred her dam too. If the ground becomes firm we will give her a break.”
The winner’s 20-year-old jockey Ellie Herbison works for the Philip Hobbs yard and was enjoying her third career success.
It was nearly four wins as the rider had gone close in the other section of the Maiden on the regally bred 25-1 outsider Desert Island.
It was the Bradley Gibbs five-year-old grey mare Melusine de Pail who denied Desert Island with a gutsy front running performance.
Jockey Josh Younge was securing his second career win, as the trainer explained: “He may go to Ascot sales at the end of the month. Owner Tim Talbot bought him out of France.
“A massive thanks goes to Tim for letting Josh ride him. Josh works in the yard and he is the first in and last out.”
Jenny Luscombe’s colours, carried by Desert Island, had earlier been successfully carried by Bingo D’Olivate in the Ashburton Motor Works South & East Devon Conditions race.
This 12-year-old is trained locally on the other side of the A38 by Gordon Chambers, who said: “We were not sure how fit he was but we were fit enough. He was bought in Scotland and we were thinking of retiring him.”
The Ladies Conditions race, sponsored by Bartons Solicitors, went to formerly useful chaser Fauburg Rosetgri, who was popping up after a two years absence.
The 11-year-old had earned over £200,000 with good wins in France in his younger days. He got the better of a sustained battle here with well- backed favourite This Breac.
Successful 26-year-old jockey Heidi Lewis trains the winner alongside her partner Lee Drowne at Lewdown, and the couple deserve enormous credit for turning him out so fit and well. Lee explained: “He came over from France and spent some time with Nigel Twiston-Davies.
“We hunted him to keep him fit and came here just for the run. We may head to Kilworthy but won’t rush him.”
The concluding flat race sponsored by Charles Stanley Carpets also had to be divided on the day.
Four-year-old Wise Guy shook off fellow newcomer Bencoollen rounding the last bend to take the first section under Josh Newman.
He carries the colours of the Shannon Lodge Racing Club, headed by Ivan Thompson, who said: “There are four syndicate members – Ed Rossa, JD Moore, Kayley Woollacott and me. We bought him at Goff’s and he is for sale.”
Leslie Jefford sent out the winner of the other division in four-year-old Saint Anapolino.
The Payhembury trainer reported: “He came from Alan Walter who broke him in. He is now owned by David Lockwood. He has a nice sire (Jeu St Eloi) and has only done one piece of proper work.”
His 21-year-old jockey, Cork-born Gearoid Harney, works for David Pipe and has already made an impression under rules for the yard.