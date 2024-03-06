Addressing the tournament’s entrants ahead of the draw at Lord’s, Voneus Village Cup ambassador and World Cup winner Lydia Greenway said: “The Voneus Village Cup has been a staple of rural sporting life across Great Britain for more than half a century – and this year yet again promises many more exciting twists and turns on the road to Lord’s, where two lucky clubs will grace the Home of Cricket in the final. I wish all teams vying for the title this year the best of luck.”