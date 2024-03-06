THE big Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final between Liskeard Athletic and St Austell was postponed last night due to a waterlogged pitch at Wadebridge Town.
The two SWPL Premier West heavyweights, who are locked in a battle for promotion to the Western League next season, have already met twice this term in the league with the Saints taking four points from a possible six.
They will now try again at a date yet to be announced.
There was one game that went ahead in St Piran League Premier Division East as Saltash United Reserves welcomed East Cornwall rivals Polperro.
The Ashes led 3-0 at the break and although Ethan Gwillam pulled one back, it ended 4-1.
Saltash’s scorers were Ben Waters (2), Ryan Knight and Freddy Tolcher.
In the same division, the North Cornwall derby between Launceston Reserves and Altarnun was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Pennygillam.