TRURO City’s Vanarama National League South clash against Chelmsford City, scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to an alternative home venue.
The game will once again take place at Meadow Park, home of Gloucester City, as did last Saturday’s match with Taunton Town.
However, owing to Gloucester's Vanarama National League North match against Boston United taking place on the same day, Truro's match against Chelmsford will kick-off at 7.30pm.
This decision has once again been taken with the club’s fixture fulfilment for the rest of the 2023-24 season in mind.
In a statement, the club said: “We apologise to our own supporters and those of Chelmsford City for the later kick-off time, but with the wet weather showing little sign of abating across the South West, the use of an artificial surface gives certainty that the game will go ahead.
“The club places on record its thanks to Chelmsford City and the National League for their assistance and understanding regarding this matter.”