Somerset County Cricket Club is thrilled to announce the return of popular Australian cricketer, Matt Renshaw for his third stint with the club. Renshaw, who will be available for the first seven matches in the 2024 County Championship, is no stranger to the Somerset faithful after successful spells with the club in both 2018 and 2022.
During his time at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Matt has featured in 14 County Championship matches, scoring 1,133 runs at an average of 49.26 with a best of 146. He has reached triple figures on five occasions in red-ball cricket for Somerset, including a memorable century before lunch against Yorkshire in 2018.
Matt has played a total of 14 Test matches for Australia and brings added experience to the Somerset batting line-up heading into the 2024 season.
The 27-year-old has developed a warm affiliation with Somerset County Cricket Club and often played a sizeable role in community engagement activities during his time in the South West.
After agreeing to return to the county, Matt said: “I really enjoy my time with Somerset and I can’t wait to go back again this summer. It’s a special place and there’s a great atmosphere around the whole club.
“I’ve always kept in touch with the guys, and I jumped at the chance of returning for a third time.
“The members and supporters have always been behind me and made me feel extremely welcome. I’ve never forgotten that, and hopefully I can help give them something to really cheer about in 2024.”
Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry, is delighted to have secured the return of such a talented player.
He said: “Matt is a quality performer and he has proved that during his previous spells with us as well as domestically in Australia. Everyone can see he is on the cusp of further international recognition.
“With Tom Kohler-Cadmore recruited to the IPL across April and May, we wanted to bolster our ability to put opposition bowlers under even more pressure, and Renner’s has the proven ability here in England to really impact games and results.”
"He is part of the family here, and I know he is really looking forward to linking up again with everyone at the club, and we very much look forward to having him back in the fold.”