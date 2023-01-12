Championship fixtures for the 2023 season have now been released – with the new BSN Series taking centre-stage in the first month of racing.
All nine clubs will be involved in the qualifying stages of the new competition throughout April with two home and two home away matches in their respective groups as they bid to qualify for the semi-finals.
Plymouth start their fixtures with a home match against old rivals Poole Pirates on Tuesday, April 11 in the BSN Series southern section (7pm), before a trip to Oxford Cheetahs the following evening (7.30pm).
The official campaign at Championship level begins with the first round Knockout Cup tie between Redcar and Berwick, with the sides meeting at the Ecco Arena on Friday, March 31, and the return at Shielfield Park the following evening (April 1).
The winners face Glasgow in the quarter-finals, with that stage of the competition also getting underway in April.
The race for the Championship play-offs starts on Friday, April 14 with Scunthorpe hosting the first league fixture of the season as they take on Oxford at the Eddie Wright Raceway
.The Scorpions travel to Plymouth on Tuesday May 2, and there are also early-May league fixtures for Oxford, Redcar, Glasgow and Berwick as the clubs look to secure a top-six finish.
Defending champions Poole have a later start to league competition as they race their opening Championship match on Wednesday May 24 when they face Scunthorpe.As with the Premiership, the cut-off for league fixtures has been set for the end of August with play-off action scheduled to begin in early September.
With only nine teams in the Championship this season, and the Centurions not running in the National Development League, it leaves only 11 scheduled competitive fixtures at the Coliseum at the moment, though this will increase if Plymouth progress in any of the three competitions they are entered in.
Plymouth fixture list
Tue, April 11 - POOLE BSN (H)
Wed, April 12 – Oxford BSN (a)
Tue, April 18 – OXFORD BSN (H)
Wed, April 19 – Poole BSN (a)
Tue, Apr 25 – POOLE CHP CUP QF 1ST LEG (H)
Tue, May 2 – SCUNTHORPE Chp (H)
Wed, May 3 – Poole Chp Cup QF 2nd Leg (a)
Tue, May 16 – BIRMINGHAM Chp (H)
Wed, May 17 – Oxford Chp (a)
Tue, June 6 – POOLE Chp (H)
Wed, June 7– Poole Chp (a)
Fri, June 16 – Scunthorpe Chp (a)
Tue, June 20 – OXFORD Chp (H)
Fri, June 23 – Redcar Chp (a)
Tue, July 4 – BERWICK Chp (H)
Tue, July 11 – GLASGOW Chp (H)
Fri, July 14 – Edinburgh Chp (a)
Sat, July 15 – Berwick Chp (a)
Tue, Aug 1 – EDINBURGH Chp (H)
Wed, Aug 2 – Birmingham Chp (a)
Fri, Aug 11 – Glasgow Chp (a)
Tue, Aug 15 – REDCAR Chp (H)
A full list of fixtures for the 2023 season can be found at: https://britishspeedway.co.uk/calendar/2023-fixtures-results/