BOTH Bude Town and Launceston enjoyed festive treats this Boxing Day as they picked up three points in SWPL Premier West.
Bude welcomed local rivals Holsworthy for the first league clash between the two in several years, and despite a disjointed contest which saw more fouls and yellow cards than chances created, won it shortly after the hour when wing-back Kyle Darragh slotted in Billy Hopcroft’s pull back.
The Magpies had their moments in the second half with both Gavin Carter and Gary Clarke having efforts saved by Liam Hill, but the Seasiders held on for the three points in front of a crowd of over 400.
This afternoon’s clash at Ginsters Marshfield Parc between Callington Town and Launceston served up a five-goal thriller, with the Clarets edging it thanks to Andy Watkins’ 82nd minute winner.
The visitors led at the break through returning left-back Carl Alridge’s fine finish on 39 minutes, and also had a man advantage after midfielder Lewis May was sent-off for a second booking in the fifth minute of first half added time.
However Cally midfielder Kieran Prescott made it all square early in the second half (48), before Lewis Young put Launceston back in front on 52 minutes.
Prescott’s second after fine work by Frazer Ferris made it 2-2 with quarter of an hour to play, but Watkins beat Jamie Montgomery to earn Neil Price’s side a third league win on the spin.
Elsewhere in the division, league leaders Liskeard Athletic kept up their record-breaking start with a 4-0 derby victory at Dobwalls helped by the 27th minute sending off of Cam Patterson for a late foul on Sam Borthwick.
Mike Smith put the Blues in front 16 minutes before a trademark Max Gilbert doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time.
Dan Jennings made it three midway through the second half, before Gilbert rounded off the scoring five minutes before the end.
Dobwalls had their moments, hitting both posts and the crossbar, but Liskeard showed why they are top.
Bodmin Town’s struggles continue as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Wadebridge Town, while also at the bottom, St Dennis are right back in touch with the sides above them after winning 2-1 at second bottom Sticker who have played five more games than the Clay Country club.
Second-placed St Austell won 3-0 at top four hopefuls Newquay thanks to a Adam Carter hat-trick, while mid-table Mullion surprised Wendron United and mid-table Penzance proved too strong for Truro City Reserves, with both games also finishing 3-0.