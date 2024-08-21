By Phil Westren
THE Cornish Pirates are pleased to announce the signing of young Cornish lock Milo Hallam for the upcoming season.
Born and raised in Cornwall and now 21 years old, Milo began his rugby journey with Falmouth RFC. He later attended Truro School, Truro College, and Exeter University, where he played a key role in the highly competitive BUCS league (British Universities & Colleges Sport).
His achievements include two BUCS Championship titles and one league victory. Additionally, he was named in the BUCS University Team of the Season in his final year.
Milo has appreciated the help from coaching staff at Truro College and Exeter University, in enabling him to improve aspects of his game, and especially former Pirates coach Louie Tonkin with his plethora of knowledge.
Family have been immensely supportive throughout all Milo’s years playing. His dad Luke played rugby for Wasps back in the amateur days, and his also sporting mum Tania played national netball for Buckinghamshire.
A favourite player of Milo’s was former formidable Springboks’ lock ‘Bakkies’ Botha (John Philip Botha!), who he always watched when younger. As for other interests he enjoys most sports and loves being outdoors doing water skiing and fishing, and more recently getting into golf.
Welcoming Milo into their squad, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver said: “Having had contact with Milo for a year or two, when he has been here in pre-seasons ahead of his time at University, we feel he is now at the right age, has matured, and having had exposure will make a good fit for us as we look to give another young Cornishman an opportunity to make his mark.”
Milo featured in the Cornish Pirates’ opening pre-season friendly against Redruth on Saturday, August 10, and will hope for more game-time in Saturday’s clash at Premiership outfit Exeter Chiefs (4pm).