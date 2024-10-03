Commenting ahead Friday’s encounter, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver has said: “We know how these games are and if we travel and are five per cent off then you are going to get beat, so we need to make sure we have got our ducks in a row to put our game onto the pitch and see where it takes us. Also, part of this is needing to make sure the lads are not only physically prepared but are mentally as well.