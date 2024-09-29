By Nick Rich at the Recreation Ground, Falmouth RFC
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Falmouth 7 Saltash 62
THE Ashes continued their upward trajectory against an Eagles team that kept playing throughout an exciting encounter.
Saltash picked up where they left off and were on the board in the fourth minute with a try from flanker Phil Eatwell for a 5-0 lead. Scrum-half Jack Pritchard added a penalty to extend the lead to 8-0 for the visitors.
On 22 minutes from a snaffled lineout, the ball fell to flanker Lewis Wells to charge hard from the half way at the Falmouth line to be dragged down short of the line to feed number eight Ryan Rayner to apply the finishing touch. Pritchard added the extras for a 15-0 lead.
The Ashes added further tries in a purple patch through Rayner, winger Lewis Stuart, lock Lewis Woolaway, skipper James Moriarty and full-back Ryan Cruickshanks coupled to four conversions from Pritchard for a half-time lead at 48-0 for the Ashes.
At the turnaround, Falmouth jammed their stick in the wheels of the Saltash juggernaut to frustrate and stem the tide of onslaught.
Eventually, Ashes replacement Steve Hilllman rounded the defence out on the right to score a superb try for Pritchard again to convert.
The home side did not lie down and managed a consolation score through scrum-half Cam Bullock which was converted for a 55-7 lead for the visitors.
The Ashes closed the game out with a try from Hillman and a Cruickshanks conversion to round off a comfortable win.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Lewis Stuart, Sam Snell, Baz Hocking, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, James Sutton, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Andy Knight, Steve Hillman, Jason Carroll.