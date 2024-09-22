By Phil Westren
CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle praised their ‘good start’ after winning their Championship opener 24-18 at Nottingham on Friday night.
The Pirates led 17-10 at the break before grinding out a maximum point haul at Lady Bay.
Reflecting on the game, Cattle said:“Five points away from home against a well-coached Nottingham side was pleasing, as was the attitude and our energy at times in defence for long periods. Yes, there were some areas of the game that we will look to tighten up on which is to be expected in such an opener, but it was a good start.
“In the first half we performed well and come the second half we knew Nottingham would come back at us with the breeze behind them. They tried to pin us back and we generally defended well.
“Forwards wise I thought we had scrum dominance early on with Billy Young going well, as did his fellow prop James French on debut, and Hugh Bokenham was talismanic in showing his all-round skill set and his individual efforts as just a very good player.
“Both our new scrum halves showed up well, Cam (Cameron Jones) very instinctive and dangerous and Dan (Hiscocks) methodical and a good manager and game leader. Also, I felt both our 10s complemented each other with the skills they offer and in the centre Matt McNab’s usual effort was outstanding and he deserved the try he scored.”
Last year’s winners Ealing Trailfinders are the visitors to Penzance’s Mennaye Field on Friday night, and Cattle hopes for a big performance both on the pitch and in the stands.
He added: “We now look forward to Friday’s big Championship game at home to Ealing Trailfinders. An expected large home crowd is expected who, as ever, will hopefully get behind the boys.”