By Phil Westren
NOW, there are inevitably several games in a season that one can describe as being a ‘biggy’, and this certainly applies to the Cornish Pirates first home game in this season’s Championship, whichtomorrow night (Friday) isagainst last year’s champions Ealing Trailfinders (7.30pm).
The Cornish Pirates, who were proudly and admirably runners-up last season, will be keen to perform well under Friday night lights against their strong opponents, and in front of a hopeful bumper crowd. Leading the team, following the injury last week to club captain John Stevens, will be flanker Alex Everett.
Set to make his debut is lock forward Eoin O’Connor who is on loan from Exeter Chiefs. Also, should dual-registered Chiefs hooker Sol Moody, who featured in the pre-season friendlies, get a call of the bench, then the game would mark his first league appearance for the Pirates.
Speaking ahead of Friday evening’s encounter, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle has said:“We all know what’s coming when facing a formidable and gifted side like Ealing Trailfinders, whom we respect, and it will inevitably be a stiff challenge.
“Following our win away to Nottingham last weekend there have been certain ‘work-ons’ in the build up to this match, whilst now looking forward to playing under Friday night lights it is hoped a big crowd will get behind the boys.”
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Will Trewin 14 Robin Wedlake 13 Matt McNab 12 Joe Elderkin 11 Arthur Relton 10 Bruce Houston 9 Cameron Jones; 1 Billy Young 2 Morgan Nelson 3 James French 4 Josh King 5 Eoin O’Connor 6 Alex Everett (captain) 7 Will Gibson 8 Hugh Bokenham. Replacements: 16 Sol Moody 17 Billy Keast 18 Jay Tyack 19 Charlie Rice 20 Harry Hocking 21 Dan Hiscocks 22 Iwan Jenkins 23 Charlie McCaig.
Referee: George Selwood; Assistants: Veryan Boscawen and Calum Howard; Official 4: Paul Box.