By Phil Westren at the Mennaye Field
CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY (FRIDAY)
Cornish Pirates 24 Ealing Trailfinders 29
DEFENDING champions Ealing left West Cornwall with a narrow victory only secured in the very last minute.
In the absence of club captain John Stevens’ because of injury it was flanker Alex Everett who led the Pirates out.
Twice the Trailfinders went close to scoring before centre Matt McNab did likewise at the other,only for visiting scrum-half Craig Hampson to then kick to touch and clear the danger.
The Pirates would though get an early reward when, following a penalty award in the 16th minute, it was fly-half Bruce Houston whomade no mistake.
Ealing soon responded with a penalty of their own and then applied the pressure which ended with a slick move being finished off byformer Northampton Saints winger Tom Collins in the scoreboard corner.
But just before half-time the Pirates were level as wing Arthur Relton somehow worked his way into space and put on the burners to run nearly 50 metres to the posts. It was a terrific burst that had the crowd on its feet and with support work from McNab, Everett, replacement scrum-half Dan Hiscock, and centre Joe Elderkin, the ball was then snapped up by Robin Wedlake who scored wide out on the left. Houston added a fine kick for 10-10 at the break.
At the start, the Trailfinders were busily quick out of the blocks, when hooker Matt Cornish scored a converted try, but the Pirates were quick to respond. Always willing full-back Will Trewin kicked and chased to the clubhouse corner where it appeared defender Hampson deliberately tapped the ball into touch.
Did he? Well, referee Mr George Selwood consulted with his assistant, and it was deemed ‘yes’, he did, which led to the player not only being shown a yellow card but the Pirates a penalty try.
Ealing would regain the lead with a converted try scored by full-back Tobi Wilson, but they would then lose another man to the sin-bin following wing Angus Kernohan being adjudged to have made a deliberate knock-on.
Errors from the Pirates meant that they were unable to take immediate advantage, also at a time when replacements were being made.
A popular figure at the Pirates last season, prop Lefty Zigiriadis, trundled on for the Trailfinders, joining another former ’Pirate’ in starting lock Danny Cutmore and replacement Doug Bridge who made a couple of appearances last season.
Putting aside any mistakes made, the Pirates refused to buckle. Man of the match Eoin O’Connor carried with purpose, and it was a converted try gleefully scored at the Penzance posts by replacement Iwan Price-Thomas, also making his first league appearance for the club, that demanded an enthralling finale.
If the Pirates could hold out for a draw it would be commendable, but they had to settle for a losing bonus point when in the last minute the Trailfinders, through flanker Rob Farrar, registered their fourth try of the match to earn them a bonus point win.
It was a cruel and frustrating end foran impressive Pirates performance, all but mirroring defeat against the same opposition at the ‘Mennaye’ back in April.
CORNISH PIRATES: Will Trewin (Iwan Price-Thomas, 62), Robin Wedlake, Matt McNab, Joe Elderkin, Arthur Relton, Bruce Houston (Iwan Jenkins, 62), Cameron Jones (Dan Hiscocks, 21); Billy Young (Billy Keast, 40), Morgan Nelson (Harry Hocking, 72), James French (Jay Tyack, 40), Josh King, Eoin O’Connor, Alex Everett (capt), Will Gibson, Hugh Bokenham. Replacements (not used): Sol Moody, Charlie McCaig.
Tries: Wedlake, penalty try, Price-Jenkins; Convs: Houston, Price-Jenkins; Pens: Houston.
Cornish Pirates man of thematch: Eoin O’Connor.