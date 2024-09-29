But just before half-time the Pirates were level as wing Arthur Relton somehow worked his way into space and put on the burners to run nearly 50 metres to the posts. It was a terrific burst that had the crowd on its feet and with support work from McNab, Everett, replacement scrum-half Dan Hiscock, and centre Joe Elderkin, the ball was then snapped up by Robin Wedlake who scored wide out on the left. Houston added a fine kick for 10-10 at the break.