CORNISH Pirates have signed fly-half Bruce Houston on a one-year contract, writes Phil Westren.
Antrim-born 24-year-old Houston is a former Ireland under-18s and under-19s player, who in his senior rugby career has played for Ulster ‘A’, Ulster, and has more recently represented Scottish ‘Super 6’ side Heriot’s, from where he was offered a partnership deal with United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “Fly-half was a position where we felt we needed more depth.
"There is a possibility that Iwan Jenkins will be recalled to Exeter Chiefs at some stage, which would leave us with just one recognised fly-half in Tom Pittman.
"Bruce has a strong kicking game, and a natural ability to challenge defences with ball in hand.
"Also ambitious, he is relishing the opportunity to play in the Championship.”