POINT-TO-POINT horse racing action continues in the Devon and Cornwall area this weekend when it's the turn of the Lamerton club to host their meeting at Kilworthy tomorrow, writes Donna Harris.
There is no better way to end a super race week than with this lovely venue to enjoy Mother’s Day for all the family.
Not only situated overlooking Dartmoor National Park, this meeting will offer a big screen to ensure all the action is closely captured on the day.
Seven races are on offer with a start time of 1pm. A total of 62 entries have been received.
The feature race of the day is the Condy Mathias-sponsored mixed open race and this could be a thrilling battle between the John Heard-trained Singapore Saga, already on dual wins this season, and Paloma Blue for the Josh Newman team after a win at Milborne St Andrew in January.
Also Fauburg Rosetgri will be well supported for the local Heidi Lewis team, although the latter may well run in the opening Pannell Commercials-sponsored members race which opens the day's event, and looks the likely favourite to follow up on their win at Buckfastleigh earlier this month.
Russian Invasion could be their main opposition, for the Dean Summersby yard, who could improve on his run at Chipley Park.
The Jockey Club & White Hart Bridestowe-sponsored maiden race for fillies and mares could see another of the Chris Barber-trained newcomers Two Become One score here, although she could come up against Mapel Leaf for the Les Jefford team who could improve on her consistent place form so far this season.
Next up is the Equifleece -sponsored maiden race for horses and geldings, in which the ex-Irish In Limbo for the Tom Malone team could make a promising debut run, and along with Arv Way There could improve on fourth at Buckfastleigh, and Frozen Account another with consistent place form.
Quintin’s Man could clock up another win in the A C Worth-sponsored conditions race, for trainer John Heard having scored at both the Buckfastleigh and Chipley Park tracks, and won his maiden at this course last season.
The restricted race follows, which is sponsored by Tinhay Building Supplies Ltd, in which Harbour Queen looks to be one of the bookies' favourites, having won at Buckfastleigh.
Finally up is the Exeter Racecourse series intermediate race which closes the day's event. This race could be a preferred option for Quintin’s Man if not entered in the earlier race.
However, Regatta de Blanc catches the eye to clock up another win for trainer/jockey Will Biddick, with the horse showing fast progression with wins at two of the Larkhill meetings.
The course offers great trackside viewing, with hot and cold food and refreshments, bar, bookies and a host of countryside trade-stands.
With this being Mother’s Day, it offers a fabulous picnic spot. Entrance to the course is £15 including racecard, children under-16 free and dogs on leads welcome.
Catch up with the latest entries and condition going on the Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point Facebook page or www.point-to-point.co.uk