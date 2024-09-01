ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, August 31
PENZANCE regained the ECB Cornwall Premier League crown on Saturday after thrashing St Austell by eight wickets and Callington lost by five wickets at home to Redruth.
St Austell reached 15-0 before Dan Jarman departed in the fourth over to Giles Lawrence.
Connor Cooke (9) and Mike Bone (6) added 12, but they departed in the same over to German international Dylan Blignaut (28-3).
Opening bowler Tom Dinnis bowled key man Alex Bone before David Munn edged through to Jack Paull.
Blignaut (3-10 off 6) claimed his third when Oli Sleeman was lbw, before Jonny Ludlam soon wrapped up the tail to dismiss the Saints for just 55 in 20.3 overs.
Although Gary Bone (2-13) dismissed Christian Purchase and Grant Stone, Jack Paull’s unbeaten 34 saw them home in the 12th over.
Callington’s batting line-up was undone by Redruth’s spin attack as the Reds won by five wickets to hand Penzance a fourth title in five years.
Callington were sent into bat and although seven batsman reached double figures, nobody made more than Graham Wagg’s 23 which took 82 balls, as they were all out for 131 with eight balls remaining.
Cally lost openers Aidan Libby (13) and Liam Lindsay with 13 on the board before Max Waller and Matt Shepherd added 28.
Shepherd, Waller and Luke Brenton (10) also fell to leave the Greens at 57-5 as Piran Kent took 3-33.
Kian Burns was lbw to Cornwall off-spinner Ellis Whiteford, but Cally were given a chance by a 46-run stand between Wagg and Mohammed Danyaal (21).
But once Danyaal fell to the miserly Craig Johnson (2-16 off 10), the last three wickets yielded just 16.
Redruth openers Toby Whiteford (12) and Peter Howells (13) attacked as they added 25 in just 10 balls before the former was bowled by Danyaal who soon caught Howells off Ben Ellis (27-2).
The rest of the chase was dominated by Sri Lankan pro Dulash Udayanga.
While the others hung around, he made a classy unbeaten 57 from 91 balls.
Twenty-five wides helped the chase as Ellis (2-33) and Danyaal (2-47) shared four.
Camborne have been relegated back to County Division One after being thrashed by 99 runs at Werrington.
They went into the game knowing they must win to have any chance, and started well as Werrington slipped to 41-3.
But a 97-run stand between Thulina Dilshan (69) and Mark Gribble rebuilt the innings before Gribble batted towards the end before departing for 80.
But it was Dan Barnard’s rapid unbeaten 23 from just ten balls that propelled Werrington to a hefty 251-7.
Jordan Gatley (2-59) and Dan Stephens (2-53) shared four wickets.
Camborne were going okay at 84-2 with Alfie MacDonald set on 38, but when he was caught by Dilshan off Ben Smeeth, the wheels fell off.
Dilshan claimed 5-35 with his leg-spin as only Jamie Goldsworthy (25) and Liam Weeks (19) made any impression.
St Just and Helston are both safe despite the Saints easing to victory at Cape Road.
St Just were 91-2 in the 23rd over when Ellis May went for 30.
From there on wickets fell at regular intervals, but Neil Curnow made 46 to help them reach 189 all out.
Six wickets were taken by the Helston spinners with Steve Jenkin’s 2-14 the pick.
Helston never seriously threatened the target.
Opening bowlers Ellis May (1-25) and Ben Stevens (2-21) reduced the visitors to 27-3 before Sri Lankan pro Chamikara Edirisinghe’s brilliant spell of 3-25 combined with Joe Clifton-Griffiths 2-26 saw the Blues all out for just 129.
Only Karl Leathley (28) and Gavin Tregenza (30) got started.