ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, June 22
PENZANCE are now three points clear of Redruth at the top of the table after both secured victories yesterday.
Penzance made the long trip up to Werrington, and despite losing Andy Libby and the in-form Ben Seabrook to Sam Hockin (3-55), Christian Purchase hammered the bowling to all parts for his 61 before being bowled by Jordan Duke.
Wickets continued to tumble and at 125-5 and 155-7, Werrington were on top.
But Penzance’s long batting line-up came to the fore as numbers nine and ten – Tom Dinnis and Giles Lawrence made quickfire cameos of 34 each to get them up to 250-9.
Werrington were going well themselves at 77-2, but the departure of Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan (17) and Sam Hockin (44) to Lawrence and Josh Croom (4-35) saw them collapse to 124 all out.
Lawrence and Dinnis also took three wickets apiece.
Second team captain Craig Williams produced a remarkable performance as Redruth beat St Austell by three wickets.
St Austell’s total of 185-7 was a bits and pieces affair with plenty getting starts.
Openers Mike Bone (33) and Curtis Dalby (40) laid the foundation before Alex Bone and Adam Snowdon make 36 and 26 respectively. Cornwall off-spinner Ellis Whiteford took 3-30.
Redruth slipped to 56-6 with brothers Gary and Mike Bone, who both had 2-29 from nine overs, to the fore.
But Williams came in at eight and turned the game.
He added 74 with teenager Toby Stoddard (30) before finding support from Alex MacInnes to see them home. Williams, who took 2-43 earlier in the day finished 81 not out from 65 balls with six fours and three sixes.
Champions Wadebridge had the brilliance of Kevin Renecke and their bowlers to thank for their 106-run victory at Callington who fell to a second straight defeat.
Renecke batted through for 120 not out from 131 balls as the Swans made 220-5 at Moores Park.
Leg-spinner Harry Sawyers took 2-55.
Callington were flying at 49-0, but Aidan Libby’s departure for 37 from just 29 balls sparked a remarkable collapse to 58-5 as Wilson (3-22) and Elliot Dunnett (2-16) went to work.
Wilson dismissed South African Liam Lindsay and pro Graham Wagg for ducks before Dunnett took care of Luke Brenton (12) and Max Waller (0).
James Brenton and Toby May (27) dug in to add 21, but spinners Matt Lawrence (2-9 off 9) and Chris Rogers (2-2 off 1) finished the game.
Truro made it four straight wins as they beat Helston by 47 runs at Boscawen Park.
The city club got off to a solid start as openers Harry Phillips (33) and Charlie Kent (36) added 77.
Three quick wickets fell to the recalled Lewis Stephens (3-34), but the innings was rebuilt by Amir Yamin (45) and Murray Wyatt (34) before Adam Price’s 42 not out from 38 balls got them up to 238-8.
Despite losing Billy Taylor first ball, Justin Stephens (22) and Karl Leathley (22) added 65 before they lost six wickets for just 25 runs.
To Helston’s credit they battled away with Mark Jenkin (31no) and Gavin Tregenza (47) helping them up to 191 all out. Five bowlers took a brace, including Neil Ivamy’s 2-17 off eight.
Camborne eased to victory against St Just who are now bottom.
St Just were dismissed for just 102 at Warrior Park with only Neil Curnow (38) making much impression.
Jacob MacDonald (3-17 off 10) and Martin Jenkin (2-20 off 10) did most of the early work before Alfie MacDonald cleaned up the tail for 4-1 off just seven deliveries.
The chase saw Stephen Richards and Jordan Harvey make twenties before falling to Gareth May (2-23), which allowed Josh Fontana (30no) and Sam Pooley (11no) to finish things off.