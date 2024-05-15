PENSILVA will play in Division One East of the St Piran League next season after securing promotion with a 4-1 victory at Bodmin Town Reserves last night.
The Pens headed to Priory Park knowing a victory would get the job done and victory at St Merryn on Saturday will secure them the title ahead of Lifton who are also up.
Pensilva took the lead last night inside four minutes through Aden Cole before Billy Coton doubled the advantage ten minutes later.
It was all but game over as skipper Sam Rogers added a third midway through the half before Bodmin pulled one back before the break on 37 minutes.
Pensilva could then get into celebratory mode on 74 minutes as Euan McSherry added the fourth to confirm they are up.
Pensilva need just three points from their final three games to win the title.
Elsewhere in the division last night, St Breward could still finish third after a superb derby day victory at Lanivet Inn.
The Bodmin Moor club’s hero was Martin Jago who helped himself to five of the goals with the other coming from Daniel Edwards in a 6-1 rout.
St Dennis Development picked up a point which should ensure they finish outside of the bottom two as they drew 2-2 with visiting Mevagissey.
St Minver will have to win their final three games having won just three all season to do so and improve their goal difference by nine in the process.
In Premier Division East, North Petherwin missed a golden chance to close the gap on fifth-placed Saltash Borough as the Borough fought back for a 3-3 draw despite being 2-0 down at the break.
Goals from skipper Joe Reeve and centre-half Matt Stainer gave the Badgers a handy half-time advantage, before Borough equalised through Jordan Bunworth (61) and George Soper (73).
Reeve put Petherwin back in front on 78 minutes, but within two minutes Soper’s second ensured the East Cornwall visitors went home with a point.
St Minver ensured the Division One East title race will go to the final round of fixtures after scoring eight of the 12 goals at Boscastle.
St Minver went in front after just three minutes through Toby Eddison and led 5-2 at the break with the other goals coming from Ed Green, Elliot Dunnett (2) and Josh Caddy.
Dunnett helped himself to two more after the break with Caddy rounding off the scoring 20 minutes from time.
Mid-table Boscastle, who have now been involved in 23 goals in their last three games, replied through Rob Heal, Jordan Blanchard, Jake Dickinson and a Josh Insley penalty.
St Minver, who have a vastly inferior goal difference to leaders Foxhole Stars, must win at Torpoint Athletic Thirds tomorrow night (Thursday) and then hope Kilkhampton can win or draw at Foxhole on Saturday to give them the title.
Kilkhampton will finish third if they gain four points from their final two games after they defeated Wadebridge Town Reserves 2-0 at Lamb Park.
The North Cornwall side are four points ahead of fifth-placed St Blazey Reserves who were held to a 1-1 draw at in-form St Newlyn East.
Roche won 7-0 at struggling St Columb Major, and are now up to fourth bottom after St Stephen were beaten 5-1 by visiting Torpoint Athletic Thirds.
Lanreath put themselves in pole position to take the runners-up spot in Division Three East after a 4-2 victory at nearby Looe Town Reserves.
They are level on points with third-placed Gerrans and St Mawed United, but their superior goal difference – 72 compared to 65 – means a win in their final game should be enough to get the job done.
Last night saw them lead 2-0 at the break thanks to Connor Bone and Tyler Collins before Philippos Kombostiotis pulled one back on 57 minutes.
But within 60 seconds of the restart Edward Bowers made it 3-1 and on 61 minutes it was four with Jake Thomas the scorer.
Sean Caudwell got Looe’s second on 83 minutes.
Bodmin Dragon’s hopes of finishing fourth ahead of Gunnislake Reserves took a blow as they were beaten 3-2 by mid-table neighbours Lostwithiel.
Lewis Baron got the all-important third on 83 minutes as well as opening the scoring.
Jonny Harris scored Lostwithiel’s second on 63 minutes.