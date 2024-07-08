Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East round-up – Saturday, July 6
CHAIRMAN Adam Paynter had a dream afternoon out as Werrington Fourths overcame a battling Saltash St Stephens side by nine runs at Ladycross on Saturday.
He batted the whole 40 overs for exactly 100 not out as they made 188-3 with only youngster Tyler Jasper (22) and Rory Sachs (15) contributing much else with the bat.
The visitors were then seemingly cruising with Duncan Nobes (60) and James Blackmore (36) going well, but once they were separated, Paynter ran through the middle and lower order on his way to figures of 5-39. Emma Horrell claimed 2-37 from her ten overs.
Werrington also ran out comfortable six-wicket winners over Roche Thirds on Sunday.
They dismissed their visitors for just 50 in 35 overs, before knocking it off four down.
Holsworthy Seconds are three points behind second after they beat Roche by nine wickets at Stanhope Park.
The Trees restricted the Clay Country club to just 121-9 with Daniel Lucas the star of the show with 5-20 from seven overs, while Ben Hutchings (3-20) wasn’t far behind.
Youngsters Rory Piper (59no) and Scott Bingham (41no) did the rest.
Bude are 17 points off Wadebridge Seconds in second after they beat St Stephen by 65 runs at Crooklets.
Bude’s openers did the business as Michael Taylor and Jack Miles (60) put on 125.
Taylor went up through the gears but was bowled for 95 going for a fourth straight boundary as they closed on 205-4.
St Stephen, Shaun Hicks (78) besides, never got started, ending on 140-7 from their 40 overs.
Mike Taylor (2-21) and Dan Petit (3-37) shared five wickets.
South Petherwin Seconds produced the result of the day as they inflicted just a second defeat of the season on leaders Gorran.
The top three of James Cawsey (24), Richard Watson (22) and Ollie Peterson (33) all made starts before 30 apiece from Owen Barnes and Caleb Forsyth got Petherwin to 194-9.
Gorran were going along well at 133-5, but the departure of Andrew Constantine for 33 saw them slip to 154 all out.
James Cawsey (3-19 was the pick of the attack, while there were braces for Owen Barnes (2-23), Emma Barnes (2-4) and Caleb Forsyth (2-51).
The battle between second and third went the way of Wadebridge Thirds as they won by 36 runs at Gunnislake.
The Bridge made a competitive 185-4 before Gunni were dismissed for just 149. Stephen Lees made 52 after the home side collapsed.
The other game saw St Austell Fourths win by three wickets at neighbours Bugle.
In Division Six East, leaders St Neot Seconds’ clash at St Stephen Thirds lasted less than 22 overs.
They dismissed the home club for just 29 before knocking it off in 2.5 overs.
Luckett also ran out easy winners, by nine wickets at Menheniot-Looe Thirds.
The hosts were dismissed for 90 with Stephen Brown taking 4-9 from eight overs and Martin Budden 3-17 from seven, before Martin Budge (33no) and Michael Clements (39no) helped them over the line.
With their first team conceding, Boconnoc Seconds had to concede their clash at Newquay although they played a match, while Tideford Seconds conceded their home game with Tintagel twos.
The third teams of Launceston and Lanhydrock produced the only decent game with the home side knocking up 195-6, a score the visitors got in the 39th over having lost seven wickets.
Launceston’s main contributors were Andrew Baker (44), Richard Burdon (33), and Paddy Webber (31) before the visitors a superb unbroken partnership of 74, 41 of which came from Michael Sweet, got Lanhydrock over the line.