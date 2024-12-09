DEFIANT Newquay boxer Brad Pauls has vowed to come back stronger in the wake of his British middleweight title defeat to Denzel Bentley at the Wembley Arena on Saturday.
Pauls, who won the title with a 12th-round stoppage against Nathan Heaney back in July, was hopeful victory in this latest bout in the nation’s capital would put him on course for a world title fight sometime next year.
Sadly, that hope has been put on ice after Pauls, who was knocked down in the tenth round, was eventually beaten by unanimous decision with the judges scoring the fight 118-110, 116-111, 115-112.
Bentley, who previously challenged Kazakhstani king Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO title, also took the European and WBO International middleweight belts and is set for another tilt at the highest level.
Pauls, though, is determined to bounce back at the first attempt, saying: “It was not the result I wanted, I’m absolutely gutted, but I did try my absolute best.
“Massive respect to Denzel Bentley who's a great fighter, definitely above British level. I took a shot at something higher, it didn't work out, but I'll do what I always do and dust myself off and go again.”
Pauls revealed that he fractured his left eye socket in the 10th round, one of the reasons for the first knockdown in his professional career.
“I couldn't see out of my eye afterwards,” added Pauls, who now has a record of 19 wins, two losses and a draw in 22 fights. “That's boxing, that's how it goes sometimes, so I'll take some time to rest and recover and let my eye heal up.
“I know I can get more belts. I've got to lead by example, I'm going to take adversity, rebuild and come back stronger like I've always done. Keep the faith!”
Saturday’s fight topped the bill at Frank Warren’s Magnificent Seven show - and the promoter said he would ensure Pauls had more chances to fight for him in the future.
“I said ‘don’t you worry, we’ll have you back in the ring’,” Warren told TNT Sports after the fight. “He’s come to fight, he’s a fighter, he’s got a fighting heart.
“It takes two guys to make a good fight and that’s what it was, a good fight.”
As well as a glowing endorsement from the well-respected Warren, opponent Bentley was quick to praise the efforts of Pauls, who is the first Cornish boxer to hold a British title since Len Harvey (1938-1942, light heavyweight).
"Brad is a tough guy, but I think I outboxed him," Bentley said. "I was working on the jab and it found a home every time I landed it, it was death by a thousand jabs.
"I got that opportunity at the last minute, to fight in Las Vegas for a world title, but I promise everyone I will get back to that level."
Also on the bill, former WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie breezed to a first-round knockout win over Hussein Muhamed on his heavyweight debut.
Londoner Okolie sent Muhamed to the canvas with a right hand before the stoppage in an impressive introduction to the heavyweight division.
Sam Noakes had a more competitive fight as he was taken the distance in a defence of his British lightweight title against Ryan Walsh.
Noakes, 27, from Maidstone, won by lopsided scores of 119-109, 120-108 and 120-108 over Walsh, 38, and remains in a good position for a world title shot in 2025. Noakes is ranked No. 3 challenger for WBO world lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk, from Ukraine.