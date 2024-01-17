PLYMOUTH City Patriots fans are being given a unique opportunity to shape the Men’s and Women’s line-ups for the British Basketball League's All-Star games taking place at the Copper Box Arena in London on March 17.
The All-Star Games will see the best of the best from the BBL come together for one day only in a North v South showdown. It’s an event where rivals become team-mates and fans can witness their favourite players battling together (and against each other) on the court.
Fans can visit britishbasketballleague.com/all-star-vote-2024 to vote for your Men’s starting fives, and visit wbbl.org.uk/all-star-vote-2024 to vote for your Women’s starting fives.
They can select one centre, two forwards and two guards per team, and there is no limit on how many players from one club can be picked in the starting five.
Voting closes on February 15 at 7pm, and the players with the most votes will be selected to start in their respective teams.
Men – North: Caledonia Gladiators, Cheshire Phoenix, Manchester Giants, Seriös Group Newcastle Eagles, B. Braun Sheffield Sharks.
South: Bristol Flyers, Leicester Riders, London Lions, Plymouth City Patriots, Surrey Scorchers.
Women – North: Caledonia Gladiators, Durham Palatinates, Manchester Giants, Seriös Group Newcastle Eagles, B. Braun Sheffield Hatters.
South: Cardiff Met Archers, Essex Rebels, Leicester Riders, London Lions, Nottingham Wildcats, Oaklands Wolves.
The two top-performing North and South coaches in the League will be chosen as the head coaches for each team. These coaches will have the responsibility of selecting the reserves next month, with one selected from every team.
For more information about the All-Star Games, visit britishbasketballleague.com