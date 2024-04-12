NEWQUAY are proving to be a pain in the backside for the Premier West division title chasers. A fortnight after denting St Austell’s hopes of gaining promotion as champions by winning 2-1 at Poltair, the resurgent Peppermints prevented Liskeard from taking over at the top at Lux Park on Thursday night. The two sides meet again tomorrow (Saturday) at Mount Wise (3pm). Thursday’s result, Liskeard’s first home league defeat of the season, left the Blues still two points behind St Austell but with only one game in-hand now. Goals from Harrie Tilston and Tom Shepherd helped the visitors on their way to another impressive three points, lifting them above Wendron into third place. Tom Savigar’s late free kick goal set up a tense finish in the rain, but Newquay held firm with some great defending. Liskeard’s cause was not helped by the 53rd minute sending off of skipper Max Gilbert, who was shown a straight red for a late challenge on Cam Turner. The pitch, which survived an afternoon inspection, was heavy from the start but certainly playable, although silky passing football proved impossible. Newquay came close to taking a 10th minute lead when a left-footed Turner free-kick nestled in the side netting, with some supporters believing it had gone in. Liskeard responded with a sweeping move from midfield after 24 minutes. Gilbert’s through ball sent Dan Jennings clear on the left, his shot was only parried by keeper Brodie Cole but Harry Jeffery was unable to finish off at the far post. Eight minutes later Newquay broke the deadlock, exposing Liskeard’s defence on their right flank before Harrie Tilston fired an excellent shot past Cory Harvey. Liskeard had a great chance to equalise just before half-time when Jennings was found in space inside the penalty area but he shot straight at keeper Cole. The early stages of the second half were feisty, leading to Gilbert’s dismissal, and while Liskeard dominated possession, Newquay always looked threatening on the break. And from one of those breaks they doubled their lead in the 68th minute with Shepherd gleefully firing home from 12 yards after being set up by Tilston. The way the visitors celebrated illustrated how important they felt a second goal was. It was then a case of Newquay trying to defend what they had and they held on despite a late onslaught from the Blues. Substitute Savigar reduced the arrears from an excellent free-kick, and in the 10 minutes of time added on, the Blues came close to equalising when a back header from Jennings had to be tipped over the bar by Cole.