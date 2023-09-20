THE Newquay Men’s County Gig Rowing Championships, hosted by Newquay Rowing Club, takes place this weekend.
More than 70 crews from all over the country are expected to join all of Cornwall’s leading clubs for this perennially popular event out of the picturesque Newquay harbour.
Seen as the culmination of a summer’s rowing and one of the biggest events on the calendar for Cornish Pilot Gig rowing, the Newquay Men’s County Gig Rowing Championships sees two rounds of heats held on the Saturday whilst the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals are run on the Sunday.
Natalie Trebilcock of Newquay Rowing Club, said: “The racing takes place in picturesque Newquay Bay with great views of the course from the harbour wall and Fly Cellars.
"Our beautiful family-friendly harbour beach provides the perfect launching area for the gigs. The clubhouse boasts a fantastic balcony and seating area for viewing spectators to soak up the atmosphere.
"Visitors will be warmly welcomed by our rowing community with food and refreshments available to purchase. We are all very grateful for the support of Sharp's Brewery's Doom Bar and we are very much looking forward to all the action this coming weekend.”
Doom Bar was also the lead sponsor for the recent Newquay Ladies County Gig Rowing Championships, and this Sharp’s Brewery support follows on from the company’s sponsorship of the World Pilot Gig Rowing Championships on the Isles of Scilly in May each year.
Sharp’s Brewery has long roots in the local gig rowing community, having supported a number of its local clubs in recent years as well as providing funding for equipment.
Sharp’s Brewery’s regional on trade manager Dan Frost said: “Gig rowing is a brilliant team sport that is integral to both the history of Cornwall and to our contemporary, every day now.
"Our gig rowing teams train all year round, in all conditions, for these Championships, and both the camaraderie and the competitive spirits of all involved are in full show all weekend long.
"At Sharp's we are hugely proud of our coastal provenance and our ongoing support of the local community. The Cornish active, outdoor lifestyle is very much at the heart of our brands and products so we’re really delighted to have been able to extend our Doom Bar support this year to such an iconic event alongside Newquay Rowing Club.”