Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, June 22
NEWQUAY regained top spot in the table after seeing off a spirited Mullion outfit by 20 runs at the Sports Centre.
With Grampound Road having the day off due to a wedding, Joe Crane’s men were sent in by the Seagulls, but got to 85-1 through Crane and Aussie Toby Chillingworth before the former departed for 32.
Chillingworth got to 54 before being dismissed at 129-3, and although Adam Jenkin made 29 and Tommy Rodda 15, they could only reach 176-9 from their 50 overs.
Mathew Davies, Jack MacLeod and Dylan Mitchell shared seven wickets.
Wickets fell at regular intervals as Mullion then slipped to 83-6 and 103-8.
Davies completed a fine all-round game with an unbeaten 37 and received fine support from number ten Jamie Trewin, but they ended 20 short.
Chillingworth took 2-14 from ten overs while five other bowlers were also in the wickets.
Paul remain third despite a two-wicket defeat at Roche.
The home bowlers made early in-roads with Ryan Clark taking four early wickets on his way to superb figures of 4-19 from ten overs.
Change bowlers Stewart May (2-35) and James Hunkin (3-20) backed him up as it took 43 from Kameron Collins and a fine 30 not out from tailender Jacob Pengelly to get them to 140.
Jacob Rowe was out first ball to Michael Fitchett as Roche fell to 49-4 despite 31 from Aussie Jack Williams.
Jason Williams and Shaun Trudgeon made 15 and 19 respectively before slipping to 86-6, but the tail got the job done.
St Erme remain fourth after their batsmen racked up the runs at Wadebridge Seconds.
Skipper Kyle Van Rooyen smashed 94 from just 80 balls as he and Jack Evans (42) added 152 for the first wicket.
Runs continued to flow including 45 from Sam Townsend and 36 from Spencer Wilcock as they ended on an imposing 314-8.
George Wilkinson was the pick of the attack with 1-42 while there were braces for Jamie Beare (2-53), Charlie Hawken (2-57) and Ben Hurst (2-65).
Wadebridge’s reply was a valiant effort underpinned by a brilliant 120 from opener Sam Richards.
He faced 132 balls before being the ninth wicket to fall as only Robert Centini (24) and George Wilkinson (23) hung around.
Shane Tangye (3-42) and Thomas Smith (3-23) were the pick of the visiting attack.
Wadebridge were back in action on Sunday at their Camborne counterparts and left Warrior Park with a priceless victory.
A fine bowling effort kept the West Cornwall outfit to 168-9 in a match reduced to 40 overs.
Martin Woolcock top scored with 36 and there were twenties from Jensen Burrell (23no) and Gary Stephens (22), but regular wickets fell throughout with Ollie Bate (2-15) and skipper Ross McLachlan (3-38) impressing.
The Swans slipped to 21-3 in reply, but were led home by Paul Menhenick’s superb 59.
He received support from Ross McLachlan (26), Jamie Beare (14) and Robert Centini (21no) despite 3-27 from veteran Martin Jenkin.
Beacon picked up a superb victory at Hayle despite being 64-5 at one stage.
Sixty-two from Jack Thomas plus contributions from Gareth Mankee (30), Darren Proctor (25) and Emily Edgcombe got them up to 193-9, a score far too good for the hosts who slipped to 79 all out.
It was leg-spinner Ben James that did the damage with 6-20.
Elsewhere in the division, Falmouth racked up the runs at struggling Penzance Seconds, making 266-4 with half centuries from Harry Roberts (69), Adrian Noott (55), James Tomlinson (56) and Aidan Carter (57no), before three wickets apiece for Duncan Ayres (3-42), Perran Burley (3-38) and Sohail Tariq (3-8) dismissed the hosts for 123.