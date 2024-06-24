Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, June 22
LANHYDROCK’S tough season continued on Saturday as they threw away a promising position to beat in-form Werrington Seconds.
The Bodmin-based club had the visitors in all sorts of trouble at 79-8 with David Harland taking 3-36 to go with braces from promising youngsters Harvey Brown and Christian James.
But the visitors rallied to add 100 for the final two wickets, 54 of which were made by skipper Jason Seldon.
Lanhydrock, who were missing a number of key players including skipper Ben Attfield, found the going tough in the chase, only making 115.
Opener Jamie Eldridge top scored with 21, while 32 extras helped.
Sunday saw Lanhydrock head up to Holsworthy, and they put in a much better display with the bat.
Opener Luke Buckland batted through for 87 from 142 balls as they posted 217-7.
A third wicket stand of 108 with Ben Attfield gave them a platform as bits and pieces from the rest got them up to a competitive score.
Jacob Eldridge dismissed Dan Smith for just five, and although Reuben Turner took 2-43 to keep Lanhydrock in it, opener Jack Greening batted through for a superb 117 to give the Devon club a six-wicket victory.
Callington Seconds bounced back with a victory as they beat St Blazey by 32 runs.
Four visiting batsmen – Nick Parker (30), Blake Tancock (34), James Moon (37) and Jim Shorten all reached 30 as they set the hosts 238 to win.
St Blazey’s impressive top three were all out with 58 on the board, two of which fell to promising seamer Ben Alford.
Dan Kendall made a patient 41 and Andrew Thomas a rapid 44 from just 26 balls, but Cally continued to take wickets.
Teenage seamer Ryan Hodge was miserly for his 1-14 from six overs while club legend Jim Shorten continues his fine form with 3-38.
Skipper Richard Brown also took 2-33 from six overs in the middle.
Menheniot-Looe had a number of key players unavailable for the visit of in-form Bude to Fourgates, and despite a valiant effort, came up short by 25 runs.
The Seasiders racked up a healthy 265-5 at Fourgates which included a run-a-ball 93 from James Sharman.
The all-rounder smashed ten fours and six sixes.
Skipper Warren Rumble kept up the good work with 85 (88 balls, six fours, six sixes) before Andrew De Rosa added 23 not out at the end.
John Cowley took 3-35 from seven overs for the hosts, while Aussie Lachlan Osborne took 2-56 with his spin.
Menheniot’s batting was short and when Brett Hunter reduced them to 27-3 they were in trouble.
But Osborne shared stands of 106 with Tom Harris and 61 with Ross Ripley before he went at 194-5.
Once he went any chance of a superb comeback were over as Bude whittled away at the lower order, as Menheniot-Looe finished on 240-9.
Elsewhere in the division, South Petherwin won by 68 runs at Tintagel having posted 259-9, while Holsworthy produced the result of the day by defeating morning leaders St Austell by 41 runs.
They knocked up 205-5 which included 59 from Herschelle Poggenpoel who later took 4-24.
St Minver enjoyed a remarkable nine-wicket victory at Ladock as they took ten home wickets for just 37 runs.
At 54-0 with Alex Ridd going well on 38, things looked ominious.
However, Rob Hawken took 4-19 and latterly Dean Jeffery 3-0 from 3.2 overs as a strong home side on paper folded for just 91.
Antony Ash then smashed an unbeaten 55 in the reply as Archie Edwards (21) was the only wicket to fall.