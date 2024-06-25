Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League results – Saturday, June 22
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – Wadebridge 220-6 (K Renecke 120, T McLachlan 22; H Sawyers 2-55), Callington 114 (A Libby 37, T May 27; C Wilson 3-22, C Rogers 2-2, M Lawrence 2-9, E Dunnett 2-26). Wadebridge (19) beat Callington (5) by 106 runs.
Camborne – St Just 102 (N Curnow 39; A MacDonald 4-1, J MacDonald 3-17, M Jenkin 2-20), Camborne 103-2 (J Fontana 30no, J Harvey 29, S Richards 26; G May 2-23). Camborne (20) beat St Just (3) by eight wickets.
Redruth – St Austell 184-7 (C Dalby 40, A Bone 36, M Bone 33, A Snowdon 26; E Whiteford 3-30, C Williams 2-43), Redruth 185-7 (C Williams 81no, T Stoddard 30, T Whiteford 29; M Bone 2-29, G Bone 2-29). Redruth (17) beat St Austell (6) by three wickets.
Truro – Truro 238-8 (A Yamin 45, A Price 42no, C Kent 36, M Wyatt 34, H Phillips 33; L Stephens 3-34, M Jenkin 2-36), Helston 191 (G Tregenza 47, M Jenkin 31no, J Stephens 22, K Leathley 22; N Ivamy 2-17, F Bose 2-27, E Wright 2-28, A Yamin 2-40, A Price 2-55). Truro (19) beat Helston (7) by 47 runs.
Werrington – Penzance 250-9 (C Purchase 61, T Dinnis 34no, G Lawrence 34, J Croom 33, G Stone 20; S Hockin 3-57, B Smeeth 2-32), Werrington 124 (S Hockin 44, M Gribble 20; J Croom 4-35, T Dinnis 3-26, G Lawrence 3-26). Penzance (20) beat Werrington (6) by 126 runs.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Hayle – Beacon 193-9 (Jack Thomas 62, G Mankee 30, D Proctor 25, E Edgcombe 20no; T Sharp 4-20, J Franklin 3-40), Hayle 79 (B Homan 31; B James 6-20). Beacon (18) beat Hayle (5) by 114 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 176 (T Chillingworth 54, J Crane 32, A Jenkin 29; M Davies 3-28, J MacLeod 2-28, D Mitchell 2-32), Mullion 156-9 (M Davies 37no, J Hearn 24, J Trewin 23; T Chillingworth 2-14, J Crane 2-47). Newquay (17) beat Mullion (8) by 20 runs.
Penzance – Falmouth 266-4 (H Roberts 69, A Carter 57no, J Tomlinson 56, A Noott 55), Penzance 123 (D Osborne 43, N Harper 26; S Tariq 3-8, P Burley 3-38, D Ayres 3-42). Falmouth (20) beat Wadebridge (4) by 143 runs.
Roche – Paul 140 (K Collins 43, J Pengelly 30no; R Clark 4-19, J Hunkin 3-20, S May 2-35), Roche 141-8 (J Williams 31; B Brooks 2-14, M Fitchett 2-32). Roche (18) beat Paul (6) by two wickets.
Wadebridge – St Erme 314-9 (K Van Rooyen 94, S Townsend 45, J Evans 42, S Wilcock 36, extras 35, D Foulds 25; J Beare 2-53, C Hawken 2-57, B Hurst 2-65), Wadebridge 231 (S Richards 120, R Centini 24, G Wilkinson 23; T Smith 3-23, S Tangye 3-42, D Smith 2-49). St Erme (20) beat Wadebridge (8) by 83 runs.
Sunday: Camborne – Camborne 168-9 (M Woolcock 36, J Burrell 23no, G Stephens 22; R McLachlan 3-38, O Bate 2-15), Wadebridge 169-7 (P Menhinick 59, R McLachlan 26, R Centini 21no; M Jenkin 3-27). Wadebridge (18) beat Camborne (6) by three wickets in a match reduced to 40 overs.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Ladock – Ladock 91 (A Ridd 38; R Hawken 4-17, D Jeffery 3-0), St Minver 95-1 (A Ash 55no, A Edwards 21). St Minver (20) beat Ladock (2) by nine wickets.
Lanhydrock – Werrington 179 (J Seldon 54, extras 31; D Harland 3-36, Jamie Eldridge 2-28, H Brown 2-39, C James 2-40), Lanhydrock 115 (extras 32, Jamie Eldridge 21; R Pooley 3-15, L McDonnell 9-5-6-2, I Worsnip 2-11, N Oldaker 2-36). Werrington (19) beat Lanhydrock (7) by 64 runs.
Menheniot-Looe – Bude 265-5 (J Sharman 93, W Rumble 85, A De Rosa 23no; J Cowley 3-35, L Osborne 2-56), Menheniot-Looe 240-9 (L Osborne 87, T Harris 47, R Ripley 47; B Hunter 4-47, J Turner 2-41). Bude (19) beat Menheniot-Looe (7) by 25 runs.
St Austell – Holsworthy 205-5 (H Poggenpoel 59, extras 38, A Gerry 32, J Greening 31; Q Jamal 2-38, J Grey 2-52), St Austell 164 (B Sleeman 40, James Carter 27, A Connolly 24no; H Poggenpoel 4-24). Holsworthy (20) beat St Austell (6) by 41 runs.
St Blazey – Callington 237-7 (extras 44, J Moon 37, J Shorten 36no, B Tancock 34, N Parker 30, B Allsop 23; A Thomas 3-26, S Dixon 3-44), St Blazey 205 (A Thomas 44, D Kendall 41, P Carne 24, R Dixon 22, M Bennetts 20; J Shorten 3-38, B Alford 2-31, R Brown 2-33). Callington (20) beat St Blazey (8) by 32 runs.
Tintagel – South Petherwin 259-9 (M Bolt 63, A Clements 59, J Masters 56, extras 31, B Martin 26; G Reynolds 3-34, J Blanchard 2-46), Tintagel 191 (A Earle 68no, J Burnard 31, J Blanchard 21; A Clements 4-33, J Masters 3-55, J Weeks 2-32). South Petherwin (20) beat Tintagel (8) by 68 runs.
Sunday: Holsworthy – Lanhydrock 217-7 (L Buckland 87no, B Attfield 57; D Smith 4-45, J Greening 3-41), Holsworthy 218-4 (J Greening 117no, A Gerry 43; R Turner 2-43). Holsworthy (18) beat Lanhydrock (7) by six wickets.
Werrington – Bude 195-9 (extras 39, J Sharman 37, W Rumble 33, J Turner 23; I Searle 4-28, M Hodgson 2-37), Werrington 197-7 (M May 46, D Howgill 42, S Bishop 27, J Seldon 23; Mark Whitefield 3-37, A De Rosa 2-27). Werrington (19) beat Bude (7) by three wickets.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Launceston – Launceston 221-5 (extras 61, P Spry 57no, J Dawe 44, D Sillifant 29no; A Tythcott 2-24, R Blackwell-Smyth 2-26), Grampound Road 222-7 (A Gilder 67, J Bustin 46, H Matthews 32; C Alford 2-41, D Sillifant 2-44). Grampound Road (17) beat Launceston (8) by three wickets.
Liskeard – Liskeard 221-7 (D Carroll 80, A Ware 61, extras 40, A Cobb 22; T Beresford-Power 5-18), Callington 225-4 (P Tancock 101no, B Neville 53no; JJ Webber 2-40, A Ware 2-42). Callington (18) beat Liskeard (7) by six wickets.
Luckett – Roche 145 (N Trudgeon 33, G Oakley 33, A Trudgeon 20; J Wilkinson 3-20, M Southcott 3-39, M Hunn 2-30), Luckett 148-7 (Ryan Brown 27, A Piper 26no, M Southcott 24no; T Trudgeon 4-55, P Trethewey 2-26). Luckett (19) beat Roche (6) by three wickets.
St Austell – St Austell 218 (A George 80, C Richards 34, J Pook 33, J Mallet 21, R Bennetts 20; J Thruston 6-32, L Penrose 2-37), Boconnoc 219-4 (I Hunter 60, G Spencer 52, R Morgans 32, J Niblett 26no; C King 2-17, A George 2-39). Boconnoc (20) beat St Austell (7) by six wickets.
Saltash St Stephens – Saltash St Stephens 210 (D Bolland 53, extras 35, R Cruickshanks 33, S Yeo 22; N Ismail 3-46, N Slack 2-19, A Rhodes 2-51), Newquay 86 (T Rhodes 20; M Petherbridge 6-17, D Cook 3-41). Saltash St Stephens (20) beat Newquay (7) by 124 runs.
Werrington – Tideford 205-6 (G Triscott 58 ret no, extras 38, N Mandozai 32no, D Williams 23; D Jenkin 2-37, B Sonley 2-44), Werrington 176 (P Miller 58, A Paynter 24, S Smeeth 20no; M Burnett 4-36, C Anderson 2-38). Tideford (20) beat Werrington (7) by 29 runs.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Buckland Monachorum – St Blazey 190 (M Porthouse 72, J Isbell 30, J Bailey 21; A Rich 5-38, K Osborne 3-45), Buckland Monachorum 100 (J Maunder 30, M Aldred 23no; S Vincent 4-21, J Bailey 2-20, R Stephens 2-22, J Isbell 2-33). St Blazey (19) beat Buckland Monachorum (7) by 90 runs.
Duloe – Launceston 171-9 (G Hutchings 59, D Sloman 47; S Conway 3-28, D Turpin 3-34, T Turpin 2-38), Duloe 173-7 (F Plant 46, T Turpin 38no, extras 37, J Baker 21; W Mansfield 2-16, T Davey 2-42, J Law 2-48). Duloe (20) beat Launceston (7) by three wickets.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 201 (H Blamey 53, O Bendelow 30, D Peters 29, L Oakley 25; N James 4-43, Jamie Taylor 2-21, B Barnicoat 2-33, A Wilson 2-54), Lanhydrock 136 (N James 31, A Cousens 24; M Orpe 3-29, L Oakley 3-35, T Wright 2-18). Grampound Road (20) beat Lanhydrock (8) by 65 runs.
Pencarrow – Pencarrow 195-5 (E Thomson 45no, G Derry 32, K Sherratt 30, T Jago 30no, D Cock 20no; J Bell 2-27, M Caddy 2-40), Menheniot-Looe 85 (extras 31; T Jago 4-22, P Williams 2-1, E Thomson 2-10). Pencarrow (19) beat Menheniot-Looe (4) by 110 runs.
St Minver – St Minver 161-8 (N Kent 54, N Meneer 33, D Dunnett 24 (loan); C Harris 3-30, S Grose 2-9, T Martin 2-32), St Stephen 162-7 (K Prophet 47no, T Harris 27, I Nicholls 23; D Dunnett (loan) 4-44, S Brill 2-25). St Stephen (19) beat St Minver (7) by three wickets.
St Neot – Newquay 78 (T Backway 25, N Christian 23; M Drown 5.5-1-14-6, D Eldridge 2-18), St Neot 82-0 (J Kent 50no). St Neot (20) beat Newquay (1) by ten wickets.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bude – Bude 179-6 (Michael Taylor 83, J Miles 41, C Gliddon 24; J Karn 3-41, B Shepherd 2-43), Bugle 125-8 (P Medhurst-Feeney 48; C Gliddon 4-16, D Petit 2-32, Mike Taylor 2-37). Bude (18) beat Bugle (6) by 54 runs.
Gorran – Roche 186-7 (F Kertai 59, extras 45, H Meacock 38; B Prynn 2-25, D Pascoe 2-32), Gorran 187-7 (D Pascoe 81, extras 32; D Bevan 2-20, M Cutlan 2-48, O Audsley 2-55). Gorran (18) beat Roche (7) by three wickets.
Gunnislake – Gunnislake 164 (J Organ 41, D Thirupuvanarajah 34, K Beare 26no; T Jasper 4-32, T Petherick 4-38), Werrington 135 (N Dennis 41, K Moore 28, M Gilmour 26; J Organ 4-36, K Beare 3-7, D Organ 3-43). Gunnislake (19) beat Werrington (8) by 29 runs.
Holsworthy – St Austell 115-7 (R Clarke 31, S Osborne 23no; G Cockwill 3-6, A Lovejoy 2-29), Holsworthy 119-5 (S Bingham 33, D Marks 27no; S Osborne 2-8, R Clarke 2-20). Holsworthy (17) beat St Austell (4) by five wickets.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 143-9 (J Cawsey 73; A Dore 4-39, J Daniel 3-10), Saltash St Stephens 141-3 (D Nobes 60, C Marsh 44; J Cawsey 2-28). South Petherwin (14) beat Saltash St Stephens (7) by two runs.
St Stephen – Wadebridge 273-7, St Stephen 151. Wadebridge (20) beat St Stephen (6) by 122 runs.
Sunday: Roche – Roche 128 (J Walker 27, F Kertai 26; I Dawe 3-36, K Beare 2-8, J Organ 2-20), Gunnislake 132-9 (extras 32, S Lees 31no; M Cutlan 3-16, T Pritchard 3-30, D Bevan 2-22). Gunnislake (18) beat Roche (7) by one wicket.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Boconnoc – St Neot 264 (A Eldridge 57, G Kent 39, T Dyer 39, M Pearce 38, extras 33, B Pennington-Ridge 22; D Kendall 5-68, J Hosking 2-38), Boconnoc 121-8 (D Piper 60; S Rowe 3-24, A Eldridge 2-16). St Neot (20) beat Boconnoc (8) by 143 runs.
Lanhydrock – Tintagel (20) beat Lanhydrock (0), Lanhydrock conceded.
Launceston – Launceston (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (0), Menheniot-Looe conceded.
Newquay – Newquay 129 (M Headland 59no; S Brown 4-26, A Skeet 2-13, G Clements 2-19, M Budge 2-27), Luckett 134-2 (I Roberts 37no, extras 35). Luckett (20) beat Newquay (4) by eight wickets.
Tideford – St Stephen 92 (extras 43; G Lillyman 3-18, M Lillyman 2-8, J Fry 2-15), Tideford 94-2 (G Lillyman 52no). Tideford (20) beat St Stephen (3) by eight wickets.