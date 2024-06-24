CORNWALL’S cricketers failed to reach the quarter-finals of the NCCA Trophy despite a thrilling seven-run victory against Devon at Cornwood on Sunday.
The Duchy headed across the Tamar needing a massive victory to stop their local rivals going through as they had a significantly healthier run-rate going into the game.
However, while it was clear fairly early on that going through wasn’t likely, those in attendance were treated to nearly 550 runs.
Cornwall were sent in by James Horler and the decision looked vindicated when the Duchy fell to 73-5.
But Jake Rowe, who plays for Chippenham these days having started out at Pencarrow and then Wadebridge, found brilliant support from Alex Bone as they put on 109 before the latter was dismissed for 69.
Rowe carried on going and was later joined by debutant John Moon, the Werrington batsman showing his new found hitting ability with a thrilling 36 from just 25 balls as they scrambled up to a more than healthy 270-9.
Rowe ended unbeaten on 95 from 101 balls with six fours and five sixes.
Knowing they were already through, Devon could use the chase as match practice, but they came up short.
Like Cornwall they were in early trouble at 68-3 in the 16th over, but opener Elliot Hamilton was joined by former Somerset staffer Calum Haggett in a stand of 87.
With 14 overs to go, 115 were required with six wickets in-hand and Devon kept going right to the end.
Hamilton made 82 and the four of the final six batsmen quickfire teen scores, but Rowe was brought on towards the end.
While understandably expensive, he took 4-40 from just 4.5 overs and ensure a victory he will never forget off the penultimate ball.
Cornwall return to competitive action on July 7 when they take on Oxfordshire at Helston in the three-day NCCA Championship (11am).