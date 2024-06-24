ECB Cornwall Premier League (Saturday)
Callington v Wadebridge
CHAMPIONS Wadebridge showed they’re not going to give up their title without a fight as they eased to a 106-run victory at Callington.
The two sides meet in tonight’s Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup final at St Austell (6pm) but first looked to bounce back from defeats.
Wadebridge were sent in by a Cally side unchanged for the fourth straight league game, while Wadebridge missed Matt Rowe who was replaced by batsman Tom McLachlan.
Wadebridge’s total of 220-6 was all about a superb unbeaten 120 from South African opener Kevin Renecke.
He batted through against an attack which sent down 35 overs of spin, and such was his ability to find the gaps, only 42 of his runs came in boundaries.
All the way through there were partnerships although Tom McLachlan’s 22 was the next best as Cally kept it tight.
Spinner Harry Sawyers claimed 2-55 with his leg-spin while pro Graham Wagg was the most economical with 1-17 from his seven overs.
Wadebridge’s bowling attack is one of the best around, but openers Aidan Libby and Luke Brenton had no problems early on as James Turpin in particular felt the force of Libby.
They raced along to 49-0 before Libby, who made 37 from 29 balls with five fours and a six, tried to whip Wilson through mid-wicket and was castled.
That sparked a collapse as South African Liam Lindsay chipped a return catch to Wilson who then watched Turpin take an outstanding catch in the covers off Elliot Dunnett to get rid of Brenton (12).
Things got worse as Wagg was lbw to Wilson for nought and Waller bowled by Dunnett for six.
Cally battled away and batted plenty of time, which included 27 from Toby May, but Wadebridge wrapped up the win in 39 overs.
Spinner Matt Lawrence took 2-9 from nine overs.