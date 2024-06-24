Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, June 22
LEADERS Luckett overcame a wobble to beat Roche Seconds by three wickets at Chapel Field.
Roche’s dangerous batting line-up was kept subdued before they collapsed from 114-3 to 145 all out.
Martin Hunn took 2-30 early on before Mark Southcott (3-37) and James Wilkinson (3-20) shared six wickets after Leion Cole dismissed George Oakley for a rapid 33.
Luckett were in big trouble at 67-5 and 101-7, but Southcott (24no off 53) kept his head which allowed Adam Piper to smash an unbeaten 26 from just 13 balls to get them over the line.
Tideford won by 29 runs at Werrington Thirds.
Opener Glyn Triscott made 58 before a late cameo of 32 from Nasrullah Mandozai got them up to 209-6. Darren Williams (23) and Finlay Basterfield (18) also chipped in.
Werrington were flying along with Adam Paynter (24) and Paul Miller (58) at the crease, but once Paynter departed, nobody really got going as the left-arm swing of Michael Burnett took 4-36.
Callington Thirds won by six wickets at Liskeard with Peter Tancock making 101 not out.
He shared an unbroken stand of 125 with Ben Neville (53no) in their chase of 222 after JJ Webber (2-40) and Andrew Ware (2-42) had reduced them to 100-4.
Liskeard’s total of 221-7 was built around half centuries from openers Andrew Ware (61) and Danny Carroll (80).
Toby Beresford-Power’s 5-18 from five overs towards the end stopped the total getting out of hand.
Boconnoc are up to third after an excellent six-wicket success at St Austell Thirds.
Veteran seamer John Thruston was the star of the show as his 6-32 kept the Saints in check as they were dismissed for 218.
Openers Rhys Morgans (32) and Dave Smith (19) laid the platform for Ian Hunter (60), Gary Spencer (52) and John Niblett (26no) to see Boconnoc home.