NEW Plymouth Gladiators signing Kyle Newman's testimonial meeting has been brought forward by one week.
The special meeting at Poole's Wimborne Road will now take place on Wednesday, March 13 and will become the opening meeting of the British Speedway season.
It will see 32-year-old Newman celebrate a career which has seen him race for the Pirates in a total of six seasons over three different spells.
He rode for the Pirates last year but has joined rivals Plymouth in the Cab Direct Championship for the 2024 campaign.
Newman had a previous spell with Plymouth, in 2014-16, when they were known as the Devils.