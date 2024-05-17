By Roger Ellard, East Cornwall Bowls League secretary
THE East Cornwall Bowls League welcomed Wadebridge Bowls Club back to the league after many years of absence ahead of the 2024 season.
The town club were one of the original clubs involved in the league when it was formed in 1951.
As can be seen from the league table where they have three wins from as many outings, they are taking their involvement seriously and currently sit on top of the table.
Obviously it is early days with many matches to be played by the end of August and as such, it will be interesting to see how the league positions take shape over the next month or so. It would be no surprise to see previous notable league champions breathing down their necks in their quest to win the championship.
Also the draw for the annual ECBL knockout competitions are about to take place.
These competitions comprise of the prestigious 'Cornish Times' Singles with the winner receiving a trophy presented to the league to commemorate the publication’s centenary celebrations in 1957 and competed for ever since.
In addition there are the 'Spencer-Davey' pairs - 'Couch' triples and the 'Dennis' fours.
The finals of these competitions to be held in September.
As of last Friday morning (May 17) the ten teams had all played three matches with only Wadebridge and Looe unbeaten on 20.5 and 18.5 points respectively.
Bodmin and Callington have two wins to their name in third and fourth, while Saltash Tamar, Torpoint, Liskeard, Camelford and Kensey Vale all have one win.
Lostwithiel are the only side yet to taste success, but are only 2.5 points behind Kensey Vale.
Just 2.5 points separate Saltash Tamar in fifth and Kensey Vale in ninth, meaning there is plenty to play for in an ultra-competitive division.