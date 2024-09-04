By Nicholas Truscott
Cornwall County Short Mat Bowls Asscociation latest
SEPTEMBER marks the start of a new Short Mat Bowls season in Cornwall with a program of events planned through the winter months.
Locally the first event will be an Open Morning followed in the afternoon by the County Team Trials at Carnmoggas on Sunday, September 22. Players who have not yet responded to team manager Luke Jolly are urged to do so as soon as possible.
A further Open Morning will take place at Carnmoggas on Saturday, September 28 with a county team practice during the afternoon ahead of Cornwall welcoming Dorset to Carnmoggas for the opening fixture of the season the following day.
A week later, on Sunday, October 6, both county teams will be travelling for away fixtures, the Premier team to face Somerset at Wedmore and the A team to take on Hampshire in Winchester.
The following Sunday will see teams of 10 representing each of the four administrative areas of the CCSMBA in the first of three rounds of the Inter Area League at Carnmoggas.
On Sunday, October 27 the first qualifying competition for County Championship honours takes place at Carnmoggas with the County Fours entrants reduced to eight teams to go through to the finals.
Other significant events taking place through September and October are: English Short Mat Bowling Association Open Pairs – Saturday, September 7; Short Mat Players Tour Irish Open – Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15; English Short Mat Bowling Association Open Singles – Saturday, October 12; English Short Mat Bowling Association/TLH Open Pairs and Fours – Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20; Short Mat Players Tour Norwegian Open – Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20; English Short Mat Bowling Association Open Fours – Saturday, October 26.