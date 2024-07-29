CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION TWO EAST ROUND-UP (SATURDAY)
LANHYDROCK and Menheniot-Looe’s hopes of finishing outside of the bottom four took a blow on Saturday as they both suffered home defeats.
Lanhydrock welcomed neighbours St Blazey and although openers Luke Buckland and Ruben Turner made 32 apiece they could only make 151-7.
Mike Horne added 20, and Christian James 28 not out towards the end, but they were undone by Angus Harley’s superb spell of 5-19 from his nine overs.
St Blazey lost Rory Dixon and Matt Bennetts early, but opener Ben Griffiths (57) and wicket-keeper Paul Carne (49) took the sting out of the situation to send 18 points back down the A390.
Left-arm spinner Gary Jones took 2-34.
Menheniot-Looe were thrashed by eight wickets by bottom side Tintagel.
Only opener Luke Ripley and number five Lachie Osborne made any impression with 20 each as they were dismissed in just 21.4 overs for a paltry 86.
Giles Francis (2-20) took care of Callum Flew and Ben Jarram for ducks, but West Indian Akobe Earle (36no) and Matt Jolliffe (33no) saw the Knights home.
However, Menheniot did bounce back on Sunday with a three-wicket victory over visiting Holsworthy.
Although the visitors were missing several, they did manage to make 217-4.
Menheniot’s batsmen got in without going on as they stumbled to 152-6, Luke Ripley’s 29 being the best.
But Pete Nance showed his experience with an unbeaten 44 to get them home with three balls to spare as he found useful help from Kyran Watts (19) and Robert Cowley (12no).
Third-placed Callington Seconds kept up their fine form with a comfortable 59-run success at Ladock.
Callington’s innings was a real team effort as they reached 229-6.
Despite Ben Allsop’s quickfire 33, it was the partnership of 70 between James Brenton (37) and Nick Parker (36) that set the platform for James Moon (65no) and Jim Shorten (22) to add the fireworks.
Ladock’s start was slow and included the key wicket of Alex Ridd for 24, bowled by Ben Alford.
Jonny Ridd made 69 from 79 balls but he was one of three wickets for teenage seamer Ryan Hodge (3-24 off 9).
Ladock eventually finished on 170-7.
Elsewhere in the division, it’s now advantage St Austell Seconds in the title race as they beat their Werrington counterparts by 32 runs at Wheal Eliza.
St Austell made 212 all out which included an opening stand of 94 between Ryan Bate (40) and Ryan Bate (93) as Hugh Tomkinson took 4-38.
Werrington started solidly with the top three of Rob May (20), Dan Howgill (38) and Marley May (21) all getting in, but once they departed, the momentum ran out as they closed on 180-8.
Spinners James Carter (2-24) and Ben Carter (3-35) shared five.
St Austell are now just 19 points behind with two games in-hand.
Bude won the local derby at Holsworthy by seven wickets.
On a slow wicket, South African Herschelle Poggenpoel was a class apart as he made 98 from 115 balls in the Trees’ 182-6.
The chase saw tempers flare when a strong appeal for a caught behind against Matt Williams (43) was given not out.
He and opener James Sharman (27) added 37, but his partnership with skipper Warren Rumble (77) proved decisive.
South Petherwin’s struggles continued as they were comfortably beaten by seven wickets at St Minver.
Only Adrian Clements (57) and opener Ollie Peterson (35) made much impression as they were dismissed for just 159 with Reece Thompson claiming 4-49.
The chase was a routine affair with Alek Gill (52no) and Archie Edwards (36) getting most of them.