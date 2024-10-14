CARADON Hockey Club’s ladies first and second teams had a mixed Saturday in their respective divisions in the West Hockey League.
The firsts visited Exeter in Women’s Division One South, and despite a fine performance, headed back down the A38 with nothing to show for their efforts.
The home side took the lead from a penalty corner, but despite the visitors enjoying 90% of possession and creating good chances, a combination of bad luck, good defending and fine saves kept Exeter in front.
The second half was much of the same.
Midfield duo Hannah Bladon and Molly Walsh were in complete control and chances continued to rain down on the Exeter goal. Caradon got their deserved equaliser when player of the match Walsh dispatched a powerful drag flick into the bottom right hand corner.
Caradon went for the jugular, but after a plethora of chances wouldn’t find their way in, Exeter stole the win when a loose ball in the circle was poked home.
Caradon Seconds welcomed their Falmouth counterparts in Division Two South and ground out a 2-1 victory.
Despite falling behind to a top corner finish, Caradon put on a press that even the opposition complimented them on.
It was that good linking play that got the home side back into the game as Laura Tuxford picked up the ball on the move into the D and her low strong shot went through the keeper’s legs making it 1-1 at half-time.
A superb team goal won the game with ten minutes to go as the ball was worked from Maddie Scott to Helen Manley to Katie Fear, and although Tuxford’s shot was saved, Abbie Fulford was on hand to score.
Caradon then held on with player of the match Charlotte Harrison impressing.
Saturday sees the firsts welcome University of Bristol Seconds (2pm) as the seconds visit Dart (5pm).