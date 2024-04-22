SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Camelford 0 Wendron United 2
THE Camels, missing several players once again, were beaten 2-0 by Wendron United at Trefrew Park.
After four successive draws, Reg Hambly’s men were looking to upset the odds in their final home match of the season, and had former captain Dan Balsdon leading the line.
Both teams looked to attack in the first half without much success, although the Camels had the best chance.
A long ball forward fell into the path of Shae Cardiff, but he shot over.
Within a minute of the restart, Wendron were given a penalty after the ball struck left-back Jake Chafer’s hand.
Up stepped Scott Palmer but his shot was saved by Josh Colwill diving away to his left.
Camelford then got on top with skipper Charlie Hambly to the fore, but the Dron went in front before the hour as Ryan Kelly’s cross from the right was headed into his own net by Tom Crowe.
Ten minutes later, Wendron had a chance to double their lead when Chafer again gave away another spot-kick. Up stepped Palmer again, with both choosing the same corner as the first penalty, resulting in the same outcome.
However, Wendron soon got their second. Again, a dangerous cross from the right from Kelly found the ball tangled in a trio of keeper, defender, and striker, and with a couple of touches from all three, unfortunately for the Camels, the last one coming off Ryan Reeve and the ball trickled over the line.
Camelford praised the referee for his performance and communication with the players.
CAMELFORD: Josh Colwill; Tom Crowe, Sam Wade, Dan Metherell, Jake Chafer; Ross Beare, Charlie Hambly (capt), Connor Sturdy; Dan Hocking, Dan Balsdon, Shae Cardiff. Subs: Ollie Taylor, Martin Yelland, Sam Brown, Adam Sleep.
Camelford man of the match: Dan Metherell.
Dobwalls 3 Launceston 3
JADEN Wood’s superb free-kick saw the Clarets earn a deserved 3-3 draw at Dobwalls, writes David Harrison.
Less than 48 hours after returning from Thursday’s game at Newquay, the Clarets were back on the road on a bumpy pitch that made judging the bounce difficult.
The opening half-hour passed without any real incident but when the breakthrough came, it was Launceston who moved ahead. Good work by Jake Ham set up Andy Watkins and the top scorer finished neatly from 10 yards.
A niggly game was becoming increasingly fractious with both benches lectured by referee Murat Kaymaz.
The Clarets started the second half brightly but Dobwalls were gifted a penalty when winger Kaycee Ogwu went to ground following minimal contact. Cameron Patterson scored from the spot to level the scores.
Jaden Wood replaced Watkins, visibly struggling with a leg injury, but almost immediately Dobwalls took the lead as Ogwu got the faintest touch to a bouncing free-kick which crept in on the near post.
Referee Kaymaz hobbled off to be replaced, after a lengthy negotiation, by one of his assistants.
Ben Harrison replaced Mike Steele and promptly scored with his first touch. Denham Guild played the ball through to the substitute who hit a superb curling drive from the edge of the penalty area.
Dobwalls looked to have clinched all three points when Gino Garside’s deflected shot looped over the helpless Lewis Slade.
However as the game entered added time, Harrison was hacked down 25 yards out. Wood blasted the resultant free-kick into the top corner for a superb and richly deserved equaliser.
LAUNCESTON: Lewis Slade; Mark Wilson, Reeec Hendrickson, Archie Wall, Declan Woodgate; Lewis Young, Jake Ham, Denham Guild, Mike Steele, Dan Clifton; Andy Watkins. Subs: Jaden Wood, Tom Bullock, Ben Harrison.
Clarets man of the match: Denham Guild.