By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS SECTION ‘THE FOSSILS’
MONDAY, March 18 saw captain Chris de Beaufort lead his team of Fossils out to play their first inter-club match of the season at Trevose.
Having completed their season with a 4.5 to 3.5 victory last time out in November at Trevose, perhaps there was a little more edge in this year’s opener.
The weather remained dry throughout with a little warm sunshine, but an increasingly fresh cold wind blew throughout.
Other than the first green which was under reconstruction with a temporary in its place, all greens were in play but still recovering from recent maintenance. But they did run true.
Unusually for this match, both teams used the third hole for nearest the pin which were won by Mike Carroll of Trevose and by Mike Page from St Mellion, with his superb strike that eventually settled just a whisker from the cup.
Back to the main match and it soon became clear that this was not going to be a walk in the park for either side with every hole being keenly contested, albeit in a sporting manner. But as the results came in it became obvious that Trevose had built up a considerable lead ‘by half-time’.
Just a fine solitary win for St Mellion by Keith Abbott and Allan Evans, 2&1 in what was the battle between the low handicappers, was achieved after being one down with four to play. A couple of birdies saw the pair home.
The half went to Mike Page and Keith Field by winning the 18th after being three down with just five to play. With all the cards in, the Fossils had to lick their wounds and concede that on the day, Trevose were worthy winners by 6.5 to 1.5.
Although Wednesday, March 20, was not a ‘Fossil Day’, it felt like that at Bude as virtually half the players in the CSGA Spring Shield event were Fossils.
Although the top spot eluded them, Fossils Phil Cuming and Ted Ahier took second place with 40 points, just one point off first place.
Third place went to Mike Page and Pete Mehigan with 38, with Mehigan also taking ‘Nearest the Pin’.
Keith Abbott and Mike Page recorded twos.
The Bude course was in fine fettle although shortened by the ongoing major works to the first two holes, but the day was dry.
Well, after so many Fossils having played in dry conditions twice already this week, would the trend continue on Thursday?
A resounding ‘yes’, and although there was a fresh breeze, the day remained dry.
However, the winter’s deluge was still affecting the Kernow course as the ground was very soft and only recently was the winter maintenance completed.
It was decided to again play from the red tees but with a new format, which proved quite popular.
All three scores to count but with an added bonus, or perhaps impediment, on three holes determined by the team’s own blind pick from a bag, they would double the team’s score on those holes.
Norman Wreford played out the role of ‘ghost’ and enabled Pete Mehigan and Peter Lander to come home in third place on 136, a point behind second-placed Peter Pascoe, Peter Campion and John Smith on 137.
Notwithstanding, the formidable team of Mike Page, Stan Serwata and Brian Pound swept home in imperious style with a magnificent 141 points.
John Eccles, Mike Nancekivell and Don Smith (136) and Allan Evans, Phil Cuming and Malcolm Smith (132) made up the rest of the top five.
Last week’s play saw an away match at Bigbury and the Easter Scramble postponed.