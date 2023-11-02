A few surface-feeders were caught on Hoppers, Sedges and Dry Daddies, but the majority were caught on nymphs (Damsels, Diawl Bachs and Buzzers) or lure patterns (Orange Blob, Cats Whisker, Red Zonker, White Nomad). Fish were well spread out around the fishery, although Clampitts Bay, Hawthorn Point and The Lawns featured in many catch returns.