SIMON Minett heads into his first full season in charge at Bodmin Town looking to ‘climb back up the league standings’ in SWPL Premier West.
The Priory Park outfit were involved in a three-way battle with now pulled out St Dennis and Sticker to avoid finishing last for long periods of the season, but eventually an improvement saw them finish 13th ahead of Mullion and Truro City Reserves.
Minett, who replaced Dane Bunney a few weeks into the season and then saw a plethora of players leave, said: “Last season was a significant period of transition for Bodmin Town, marking a pivotal moment in our journey toward sustainability and stronger community connections.
“The departure of 17 players within the first four weeks presented a formidable challenge, but the club's use of 60 different players throughout the season, although not ideal, showcased our resilience and I must thank every player who played under me.
“As the season progressed, we managed to build a core group of players dedicated to Bodmin Town's vision, which was crucial in stabilising the team.
“A special thank you goes out to our Reserves for their unwavering support throughout the season.”
He is confident they will continue to get better.
He said: “The improvement seen towards the end of the season was gratifying, not just because of the final three consecutive wins, but because it reflected the hard work and adaptability of the group.
“While the match against Dobwalls was a setback, it served as an essential learning experience for myself and the team. Having a pre-season to implement my ideas and integrate the players I want in the squad and who want to be part of Bodmin Town has been invaluable.”
Minett has been able to bring in Camelford trio Tom Crowe, Bryn Sturdy and Connor Sturdy as well as a couple of others, but knew change was also required both on the pitch and in the dugout.
He said: “This season, we've managed to retain our core group from last year, streamlining our player list to a manageable number.
“We have also established links with other clubs for dual-registrations, which we aim to manage more effectively.
“One notable departure is Will Elliott, who moved to Callington Town after scoring four goals for us last season. We wish him all the best, and his departure opens up opportunities for other players in the squad.
“We've also made significant additions to our coaching team. Steve Maynard continues as head coach, joined by Joe Munday Snr and Brad Agar, who bring a wealth of experience to our dugout. I am excited to collaborate with them.”
Minett knows Bodmin aren’t suddenly going to be challenging, but expects them to be well away from the bottom area.
He said: “In the ever-dynamic South West football scene, player movement is constant, particularly where players aren't under contract. This off-season has been no exception.
“Newquay have made strong signings and are a favourite for the title, while Wadebridge Town, my former club, has retained its core group.
“Our targets are to consistently improve both on and off the pitch, aiming to climb back up the league standings. We will begin the season with our unique identity and will reassess and adjust our strategy at key points throughout the campaign.
“But we want to move up towards the halfway in the league, maintaining a committed group of 16-20 players for training and fixtures is crucial.
“We saw a significant defensive improvement towards the end of last season, but we need to be more ruthless in the final third of the pitch.”
Minett knows the importance of the club as a whole, adding: “I would like to express my gratitude to everyone involved with Bodmin Town for their dedication and support, from the committee through to our women’s and youth teams and our volunteers we are building a stronger, more sustainable future for the club, and I am confident that with continued hard work and commitment, we will achieve our goals. Let's look forward to an exciting season ahead!”
Bodmin welcome a new-look Sticker to Priory Park tomorrow (3pm).